UN Security Council raises alarm over 'critical' situation in Haiti

The UN Security Council expressed its concern over the deteriorating situation in violence-gripped Haiti on Wednesday, as Washington ramped up pressure on absent Prime Minister Ariel Henry to secure a political settlement.

Armed gangs who control swaths of the country launched a coordinated effort to oust Henry last week, attacking the airport, prisons and police stations and threatening a full-scale civil war.

"The situation is critical," said Security Council member Ecuador, whose ambassador to the UN José Javier De La Gasca Lopez-Domínguez called for Wednesday's meeting.

The United States called for the prime minister to hold free elections, but did not urge his resignation – a key demand of powerful gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherisier.

In power since the 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moïse, Henry was due to leave office in February but instead agreed to a power-sharing deal with the opposition until new elections are held.

Cherisier warned Tuesday that the worsening chaos would lead to civil war and mass bloodshed unless Henry stood down.

At least 15,000 people have fled the worst-hit parts of Port-au-Prince, and United Nations rights chief Volker Turk said Wednesday the situation was "beyond untenable" with 1,193 people killed countrywide this year by gang violence.

Amid the latest unrest, Henry has been unable to return home.

