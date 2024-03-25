UN security council votes to demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, abstains during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire on 25 March 2024. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The UN security council voted to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the first time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, after the US dropped a threat to veto, in a significant break with the Israeli government.

The US abstained in a vote for a resolution that “demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan”. It also demanded the release of hostages by Hamas, but did not make the ceasefire dependent on hostage release, a linkage the US had previously insisted on. All other 14 members of the security council voted in favour of the resolution.

Before the vote, the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, threatened to cancel a visit to Washington DC by an Israeli delegation set for early this week to discuss a planned Israeli offensive on the city of Rafah in Gaza, something the Biden administration opposed.

The US abstention marks a rift with the Netanyahu government, reflecting mounting frustration in Washington at the prime minister’s defiant insistence Israeli forces will go ahead with the Rafah attack, and at continued Israeli hindrance of humanitarian aid deliveries.

While the resolution demands a temporary ceasefire during the remainder of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, it adds that should lead to a “lasting sustainable ceasefire”. In a late amendment demanded by the US, the word “lasting” was substituted for “permanent”, to Russian objections. A Russian effort to restore the word “permanent” was defeated by 11 votes to three.

At the last minute on Monday morning, the US asked for an amendment adding a condemnation of Hamas for its attack on Israel on 7 October, leading to urgent huddles of diplomats on the chamber floor, but dropped that demand when it became clear the amendment would be resisted.