My Unbearable Leg Pain Turned Out to Be Cancer

Jamie Whitmore, 43, isn't used to slowing down. The professional triathlete turned Paralympic gold medalist has never met a challenge she couldn't overcome, whether it was an XTERRA mountain bike race—or cancer.

In 2007, Whitmore was considered one of the most successful athletes in America. She was a six-time USA champion for XTERRA racing, a two-time European tour champion, and held a world title. Everything changed during a triathlon that seemed like so many others she had conquered.

"I got out of the water and onto my bike and something was off with my left leg," Whitmore tells Reader's Digest. "Once I got off the bike and began the running portion, I was shuffling. It was hard to pick my legs up. I knew something wasn't right." She avoided running for a while, focusing on her other two passions, swimming and biking. "I didn't have any symptoms as long as I wasn't running. I took a break from it, but every time I tried again the muscles were super tight and I had a lot of pain in my hamstring." Assuming she'd simply pushed herself too hard in the last race, Whitmore shrugged off the pain.

It wasn't until a sleepless night at a sports camp in Arizona that Whitmore says she knew something was seriously wrong. "I couldn't sleep, and I was having a ton of sciatic nerve pain. I usually had it when I drove a long time or sat too long—it was more annoying than anything."

The next morning she decided to try to go for a jog, and the pain immediately became excruciating. She opted instead to ride her bike, hoping that would ease the pain. "Once I got on my bike I was in so much pain I was bawling. I flew back home to go to a nearby hospital. I knew whatever was going on was bad if I couldn't ride my bike." Whitmore never thought her leg pain could be cancer—she thought she had pulled a muscle. Here are 10 surprising symptoms that turned out to be cancer.

After scans showed a grapefruit-sized mass near her ovary, she was referred to an obstetrician who performed an exploratory laparoscopy. "He said he thought it was cancer, but I began to bleed out during surgery, so he was unable to retrieve a sample to biopsy." As her pain continued to increase, so did other symptoms. "I wasn't able to use the restroom without pain; I was bed-ridden, unable to walk. No one could tell me exactly what was wrong."

After a friend recommended she go to the University of California, San Francisco, Whitmore took his advice and was quickly admitted. "I met with an oncologist, and he said they would do a needle biopsy." What doctors found during surgery shocked them all: Whitmore had spindle cell sarcoma, a soft tissue tumor that can start in the bone, and the tumor was wrapped around her sciatic nerve and touching several vital organs.

"They couldn't cut it out for fear of bursting the tumor. It was near every organ I needed to live." Spindle cell sarcoma is extremely rare, comprising only 2 to 5 percent of all primary bone cancers. Chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation are typical treatments for the disease. There are several types of cancer that have minor symptoms like Whitmore's or none at all. Here are 30 cancer signs you don't want to ignore.

When she heard the diagnosis for the first time, Whitmore says time stood still. "I couldn't breathe. They were talking about treatment and I just started crying and saying 'I don't want to die.'" Doctors enlisted the help of several specialists to remove the tumor. "It was pressing against my rectum and bladder and had choked the blood supply of my sciatic nerve. I had no idea that when I woke up I wouldn't have the use of my leg anymore from the knee down. When they told me I would need to bandage my foot to walk, I thought, this can't be happening. I'm a professional athlete."

