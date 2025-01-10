UNCAPTIONED: Lily Allen takes break from podcast amid David Harbour split rumours

Lily Allen takes break from podcast amid David Harbour split rumours. The British singer has announced that she is taking a step back from her podcast Miss Me? with co-host Miquita Oliver "for a few weeks" to "go away" as she's not "in a good place”. During Thursday's episode of the BBC Sounds podcast, Lily said her mental health has "spiralled" as she has gone through a "tough period”. The news comes amid rumours that she has split from her Stranger Things star husband, who she married in 2020, after she reportedly discovered that he was active on the celebrity dating app Raya. However, neither Lily nor David have confirmed the split. In the episode, Lily confessed that she was "unable to concentrate on anything except the pain I'm going through”. "I'm finding it hard to be interested in anything. I'm really not in a good place. I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiralling and spiralling and spiralling, and it's got out of control. I've tried.” Lily went on to tell fans that she recently had to leave a Christmas lunch for her podcast early after having a panic attack. ”And I went to see something at the theatre the other night with my friends... and I had to leave at half-time. I just can't concentrate on anything except the pain that I'm going through. And it's really hard.” Regarding her hiatus, the singer - who has spoken openly about abusing drugs and alcohol in the past - assured listeners that she was not going to a drug rehab. She didn't reveal where she was going but noted that she was "not allowed (her) phone" there. Instructions: THIS VIDEO MUST NOT BE EDITED FOR LENGTH TO COMBINE WITH OTHER CONTENT