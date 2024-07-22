Uncommitted voters remain as Democratic ticket shakeup is underway
For several months, 7 News Detroit has been there as a growing number of Arab and Muslim Americans have called on Joe Biden to step down.
Trump followers were in a tizzy after the former vice president thanked Biden for "putting the interests of our Nation ahead of his own" by ending his campaign.
Donald Trump’s niece flipped one of the former president’s favorite lines of attack.
While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?
The former Trump aide’s criticism of Kamala Harris on Fox News earned a mocking response from her ex-husband.
"So now that Trump is the oldest person running for President — is that going to be the top news story from the media for the next several months? Or no?" — @notcapnamerica
The MSNBC host ripped Trump and his "most ardent super fans" after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.
Many of the marquee names in Democratic politics began quickly lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, but one towering presence in the party held back: Barack Obama. The former president has not yet endorsed Harris; in fact, he did not mention her once in an affectionate — if tautly written — tribute to President Joe Biden that was posted on Medium shortly after Biden decided to bow out Sunday. “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dea
Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get
The "Daily Show" host had been highly critical of Biden's decision to run for reelection.
Former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller raged on Fox News Sunday about President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election, accusing Democrats of acting undemocratically.The ex-White House advisor spoke to host Laura Ingraham about Kamala Harris’ weaknesses as a potential successor to Biden as the Democratic nominee, calling her “napalm for working class voters” and claiming that her party is “in crisis.”“Well, they’re pretending it’s all exciting right?” Ingraham said, accusing Democrats
Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) reacts to Speaker Mike Johnson telling reporters he expects lawsuits attempting to fight the possible addition of Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket.
CNN’s Jeff Zeleny breaks down the potential candidates to join Vice President Kamala Harris as her running mate.
Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.
Two days before Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 race, donors complained of a ‘mismanaged’ call about the president’s future
Elon Musk, who recently endorsed Donald Trump, also seemingly mocked the vice president over the 2022 clip.
State Sen. George Lang referenced civil war at JD Vance's first hometown rally in Middletown, Ohio.
Donald Trump said he "took a bullet for democracy" as he appeared at a campaign rally for the first time since the assassination attempt on him - as divisions in the Democratic Party grow over potential replacements for Joe Biden.
‘I’ve given to everybody’ Trump once admitted
Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S
The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings