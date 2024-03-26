With uncommon quickness, Wolfspeed reaches construction milestone at Siler City plant

Nine months after beginning construction near Siler City, the Durham semiconductor chipmaker Wolfspeed celebrated a milestone Tuesday at its future $5 billion plant in western Chatham County.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis joined Wolfspeed executives on site for a “topping out” ceremony, a builder tradition symbolizing when the final structural beam is placed.

Nicknamed “the JP” after the company’s late cofounder John Palmour, the factory is expected to eventually employ around 1,800 workers, around 150 of whom Wolfspeed says it has already hired. The company expects to open the JP later this year.

Erecting a facility of this size (it covers more than 1 million square feet) within a year was unusually quick, both the company and Tillis acknowledged.

“I asked them during the tour, ‘How was the permitting process?’ because this just doesn’t come up,” Tillis told The News & Observer in an interview after the event. “They were saying great things about state government and really facilitating the process.”

Wolfspeed executives say demand for its patented silicon carbide has necessitated the fast construction, which started in June. Silicon carbide chips are unique alternatives to traditional silicon chips, a substitute Wolfspeed boasts provides more efficient performance when powering electric vehicles, telecommunication devices, and energy storage units among other appliances.

The company, which has evolved in recent years from lighting to chips, currently grows silicon carbide at its Durham facility where it converts the material into blank wafers. Wolfspeed then either sells these wafers to other manufacturers or ships them to its fabrication facility in New York State’s Mohawk Valley.

Once complete, the Siler City site will expand Wolfspeed’s wafer production by a factor of 10, company officials say.

“This is going to be the lifeblood for all of our sites,” said Shawn Lilly, director of facilities at Wolfspeed’s headquarters near Research Triangle Park.