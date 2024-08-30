Undecided Voters Reveal If Their Opinion Has Changed In Recent Weeks

The 2024 Presidential election will be one for the history books. Nearly four years removed from January 6th, Trump is back in the race alongside his running mate, J.D. Vance.

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are standing together at an outdoor event. They are both wearing suits, with Trump in a red tie and Vance in a purple tie
Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Joe Biden finally realized that leaving the Oval Office was in the country's best interest. As a result, he's nominated Kamala Harris as his successor of the Democratic Party, with Tim Walz as her running mate. The Harris-Walz ticket has shifted the dynamics of this race.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff standing on stage, wearing formal suits, waving to a large crowd in front of a "FREEDOM" backdrop at an event
San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

We recently asked the undecided voters of the BuzzFeed Community to chime in with their thoughts on the recent developments and whether they changed their minds about the election. Here's what they said:

Note: Not all submissions are from the BuzzFeed Community. Some are from this Reddit thread and this Reddit thread.

1."These last few weeks have further solidified my decision."

Kamala Harris waves to a crowd holding “Harris” signs at a rally, accompanied by another individual at a podium

2."Donald Trump is totally unfit to pick up garbage, much less be President of the US again. I don’t believe our country could ever recover from his tenure."

A man in a suit with a yellow tie is looking directly at the camera outdoors
Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

3."It has not changed my vote one bit, but it has taken me from slightly uneasy, to energized and grateful."

iteach

4."My vote is going to the Trump ticket."

Donald Trump is pointing with his right hand while standing under stage lights. He is wearing a suit with a red tie, and the background is dark and hazy

5."As a conservative who’s increasingly tempted towards Harris, the biggest issue keeping me from voting for her is abortion."

A circular button with stars on top and bottom, the words "PRO LIFE" in the center, and a checked box on the left side

6."I've been an RFK fan through and through."

An older man in a gray suit and dark tie appears thoughtful in a studio setting with a nature-themed background

"I don't entirely like the idea of a felon or someone that the American people didn't get to choose (because I guess America being OUR country doesn't suit whatever agenda that they have) being the president."

–Anonymous, 32

Shannon Finney / Getty Images

7."Very much on Harris’s side now."

"I was refusing to vote for either Biden or Trump due to their ages, but the Harris/Walz combo is winning me over."

–Anonymous, Michigan, 32

8."A few months ago, I had zero hope in this election."

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz smile and wave energetically at an event

9."I have voted third party in the past two elections."

"This year, I don't like a single candidate. Truly, there is not a single good option. As much as I hate, and I mean HATE, the choices, I'm leaning toward voting for Trump. I don't know how the Republican party let it get this far, but he's the only candidate that claims to support the issues that are most important to me."

–Anonymous, 43

10."I need to see the debate. I’m trying to decide which issues are more important to me - economically, I agree more with the Republicans, and socially, I agree more with the Democrats. I am leaning towards Harris at the time, although I need to see her debate her economic policy with Trump to make a final decision. I don’t want to see a continuation of Biden's policy economically. If I can see she has a stronger plan, then that will seal the deal."

u/Choice_Character5552

11."While I vote every year, I do not necessarily cast a vote for every race. This was going to be another one of those years."

Kamala Harris speaking passionately at a podium, gesturing with both hands, with American flags in the background

12."I'm not voting for either one of them because they're two sides of the same coin."

u/TrueNova332

13."Project 2025 is all you need to know. The Trump/Vance ticket will take America back in time. Something like King Henry VIII, God forbid."

Portrait of Henry VIII, wearing elaborately decorated 16th-century clothing with a fur-trimmed cloak and a hat
Eric Vandeville / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

14."I'm still undecided but leaning heavily towards Harris after I saw her housing plan. It's not perfect but it's mostly good. We need it."

u/SunsetKittens

15."Was a Biden voter in 2020. Will be voting Trump this election."

Donald Trump wearing a blue jacket and a black "USA" baseball cap with "45" on the side, smiling

16."No change since October. In solidarity with Palestine, I will be leaving my presidential ballot blank (before you come for me, my state will be blue all the way)."

A person is walking away on a rocky terrain, holding a Palestinian flag and a bottle of water. Desolate landscape in the background
Eddie Gerald / Getty Images

17."I’m not in a swing state, and if I were, I’d probably just vote for Harris. My 'undecided' isn’t between Harris and Trump; it’s between Harris and staying home."

"As it stands, I’m waiting to see if she makes GND and M4A part of her platform (things she’s previously supported). So far, she’s not really running on anything other than vague statements. If that continues, there’s really no reason for me to vote for her. If she starts campaigning on things I actually care about, it’s worth showing my support even though my vote really doesn’t matter as far as the EC goes."

u/SpoonerismHater

H/T: r/AskReddit & r/PoliticalDebate

Note: Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.

