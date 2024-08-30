Undecided Voters Reveal If Their Opinion Has Changed In Recent Weeks
The 2024 Presidential election will be one for the history books. Nearly four years removed from January 6th, Trump is back in the race alongside his running mate, J.D. Vance.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden finally realized that leaving the Oval Office was in the country's best interest. As a result, he's nominated Kamala Harris as his successor of the Democratic Party, with Tim Walz as her running mate. The Harris-Walz ticket has shifted the dynamics of this race.
We recently asked the undecided voters of the BuzzFeed Community to chime in with their thoughts on the recent developments and whether they changed their minds about the election. Here's what they said:
Note: Not all submissions are from the BuzzFeed Community. Some are from this Reddit thread and this Reddit thread.
1."These last few weeks have further solidified my decision."
2."Donald Trump is totally unfit to pick up garbage, much less be President of the US again. I don’t believe our country could ever recover from his tenure."
3."It has not changed my vote one bit, but it has taken me from slightly uneasy, to energized and grateful."
4."My vote is going to the Trump ticket."
5."As a conservative who’s increasingly tempted towards Harris, the biggest issue keeping me from voting for her is abortion."
6."I've been an RFK fan through and through."
7."Very much on Harris’s side now."
"I was refusing to vote for either Biden or Trump due to their ages, but the Harris/Walz combo is winning me over."
–Anonymous, Michigan, 32
8."A few months ago, I had zero hope in this election."
9."I have voted third party in the past two elections."
"This year, I don't like a single candidate. Truly, there is not a single good option. As much as I hate, and I mean HATE, the choices, I'm leaning toward voting for Trump. I don't know how the Republican party let it get this far, but he's the only candidate that claims to support the issues that are most important to me."
–Anonymous, 43
10."I need to see the debate. I’m trying to decide which issues are more important to me - economically, I agree more with the Republicans, and socially, I agree more with the Democrats. I am leaning towards Harris at the time, although I need to see her debate her economic policy with Trump to make a final decision. I don’t want to see a continuation of Biden's policy economically. If I can see she has a stronger plan, then that will seal the deal."
11."While I vote every year, I do not necessarily cast a vote for every race. This was going to be another one of those years."
12."I'm not voting for either one of them because they're two sides of the same coin."
13."Project 2025 is all you need to know. The Trump/Vance ticket will take America back in time. Something like King Henry VIII, God forbid."
14."I'm still undecided but leaning heavily towards Harris after I saw her housing plan. It's not perfect but it's mostly good. We need it."
15."Was a Biden voter in 2020. Will be voting Trump this election."
16."No change since October. In solidarity with Palestine, I will be leaving my presidential ballot blank (before you come for me, my state will be blue all the way)."
17."I’m not in a swing state, and if I were, I’d probably just vote for Harris. My 'undecided' isn’t between Harris and Trump; it’s between Harris and staying home."
"As it stands, I’m waiting to see if she makes GND and M4A part of her platform (things she’s previously supported). So far, she’s not really running on anything other than vague statements. If that continues, there’s really no reason for me to vote for her. If she starts campaigning on things I actually care about, it’s worth showing my support even though my vote really doesn’t matter as far as the EC goes."
