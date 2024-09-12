Undecided voters weigh in on presidential race following debate
They discussed Issues such as the economy, immigration, and abortion rights, but some New Hampshire voters remain undecided about who will get their vote.
Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t
Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.
Donald Trump's son was mercilessly mocked after delivering an epic self-own.
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
Kamala Harris proved to be more than Donald Trump’s match on facts, command of subject area and overall temperament
One of Donald Trump's obsessions is lampooned in the spot — with some help from Barack Obama.
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy drew laughs from CNBC hosts on Wednesday after praising former President Trump’s debate performance and insisting he “controlled himself more than normal.”“My money, Trump is going to win,” McCarthy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, insisting that voters had already made up their minds before the primetime debate on Tuesday night.McCarthy, who retired from the House at the end of 2023, told the hosts that Trump had “missed opportunities,” as well as a disad
In his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump also claimed he had received more votes than any other GOP candidate in history.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump’s barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people’s dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan’s “there you go again” line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was “no Jack Kennedy.” The compilation ended with Trump saying: “In Springfield, they’re e
Donald Trump-Kamala Harris debate on ABC with David Muir and Linsey Davis was like "4chan come to life" with moderator flops and racist lies.
She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…
Pollster Nate Silver warned in a post on the social platform X that the Trump campaign has made four “huge mistakes” this cycle, citing the former president’s debate performance Tuesday night as one issue within only a few hours of its conclusion. By Silver’s count, Donald Trump’s choice of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running…
The last time Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to vote via Instagram, the result was 35,000 new voter registrations. This year, as the singer endorses Kamala Harris, her influence is likely to be felt again—which right-wing commentators like Megyn Kelly are not happy about.“You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor,” Kelly screamed on her podcast Wednesday. Notably, Swift also endorsed Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the 2020 election as well, and her sales didn’t suffer
Former President Trump shrugged off Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Harris in the 2024 election, predicting Wednesday that the megastar may “pay a price for it in the marketplace.” “I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends.” “It was just a question of time. She couldn’t…
“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” said Nathan Clark, denouncing “morally bankrupt” Republicans using his son for political gain.
The "Late Show" host has a plan for ducking Trump's goons if the former president wins.
"The View" audience audibly reacted to Christie's refusal to endorse Harris following Tuesday night's debate.
The late night host mocked the former president over an unhinged moment during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said that former President Trump “clearly prevailed” in the Tuesday ABC News debate against Vice President Harris, praising his “authenticity” and arguing the moderatos leaned in favor of the Democratic nominee. “Well, I will tell you what, President Donald Trump is the reigning presidential debate champion, and even though the…