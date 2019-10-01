For Under $100K, Hit The Track In This 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

This factory racecar is ready for track days or competition.

In the world of racing, sometimes it is better to have a car that is bought and not built. Sure, it's far more satisfying when you can build a racecar yourself, but why not rely on one of the most successful motorsports teams of all time to build the perfect racecar. Like this 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup being sold by Atlantis Motor Group.

At the same time Porsche was rolling out the all-new 991-style 911, Porsche Motorsports was releasing one last hurrah for the 997 body style. Built to the exact specifications of Porsche Motorsports, the 911 GT3 Cup represented the ultimate example of a factory-built racecar with everything a team would need to be competitive right out of the gate. The GT3 Cup was already a successful racecar, but Porsche Motorsports made enhancements to the 997.2 (2012-13) GT3 Cup to be even more successful in endurance racing including a wider body, larger rear wing and added buttons to the removable steering wheel to control the digital gauges.

The heart of the 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup is the 3.8-liter flat-six producing 450 horsepower, which is more than enough power for this 2,500-pound racecar. The engine still has about half its life remaining before an overhaul is recommended at 130 hours, and the transmission is brand new with zero hours clocked on it. This car comes prepped and track ready including two sets of tires!

Whether you're looking for a weekend track car or a fully competitive racecar, this 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup is up to the task. Atlantis Motor Group is selling this Porsche factory racecar for $99,000, but click HERE if you want to make an offer on this car.

