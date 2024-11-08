Under the Dome election week roundup: Here are the races that have yet to be called

Good morning and welcome to the Under the Dome newsletter.

The week is winding down, but that doesn’t mean results from Election Day are finalized. Democrat Don Davis beat out Republican opponent Laurie Buckhout to keep his seat in the U.S. House serving District 1, the AP declared on Thursday.

Winners have yet to be declared in five races:

Democratic state Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs is still battling for her seat against Republican Jefferson Griffin. It’s a close race — Riggs has 49.9% of the vote to Griffin’s 50.1% — and may trigger a recount.

Democrat Brian Cohn is holding on to a small lead over Republican Rep. Frank Sossamon — less than 200 votes. The two are fighting to serve N.C. House District 32.

Similarly, Democrat Nicole Sidman is trailing close behind Republican Rep. Tricia Cotham for a seat in the state House by a mere 0.4%. Democrats may not be able to flip the district — The Observer’s Nora O’Neill explains why.

In the state Senate, districts 18 and 42 are still being contested. In District 18, Republican Ashlee Adams and Democrat Terence Everitt are virtually tied, with fewer than 40 votes separating the two. In District 42, Democrat Woodson Bradley is leading Republican Stacie McGinn by 0.14%.

BLUE GOVERNOR, RED LEGISLATURE — AGAIN

With North Carolinians electing a Democratic governor and a Republican majority in the General Assembly, this year’s election results might feel like deja vu. That’s because four years ago, they did the same, electing Gov. Roy Cooper to serve alongside a Republican majority – later becoming a supermajority.

Now, Josh Stein is slated to take the governorship in January and work across the aisle with the GOP-led General Assembly, albeit without their former supermajority in the state House. Dawn Vaughan reports that Stein, Republican Senate leader Phil Berger and current House Rules Committee chair Destin Hall, who is likely to be elected House speaker, will hold the greatest power in the state.

Vaughan also introduces us to N.C.’s governor-elect with everything you need to know before he takes office.

WHAT ELSE WE’RE READING

Kamala Harris received fewer votes in Mecklenburg County — North Carolina’s largest Democratic stronghold — than Joe Biden did in 2020. The Assembly’s Matt Hartman investigates why turnout is an ongoing issue for organizers in the region.

WHAT ELSE WE’RE WORKING ON

Kamala Harris ’ defeat by Donald Trump on Tuesday brings back memories of Hillary Clinton ’s 2016 fall to the same candidate. Their historic runs raised hopes of the United States’ first female president. Mary Helen Moore talked to experts about what this may mean for the future of women in the Oval Office.

The Raleigh City Council will work with local HBCUs to strengthen their financial stability. Shaw and St. Augustine’s universities will partner with the city to explore grant options and expand the available affordable housing. Kristen Johnson has more.

Democrat Mo Green secured a 2% margin over his controversial Republican opponent, Michele Morrow, in the race for N.C. superintendent of public instruction. Still, power over public education is shared with the GOP-controlled legislature and the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. The Observer’s Rebecca Noel explains.

Today's newsletter was by Caitlyn Yaede.