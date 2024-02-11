Under the Dome: What would NC’s candidates for governor do about casinos?

Hello and welcome to your Under the Dome newsletter. Avi Bajpai here.

Ahead of early voting in the North Carolina primary election starting this week, The News & Observer has published a voter guide that includes questionnaires our team sent to candidates running in contested primaries.

The guide includes overviews of the governor’s race and the attorney general’s race, the two most high-profile statewide contests on the ballot this year. It also offers explanations of how North Carolina’s presidential primary works, how unaffiliated voters — the largest voting bloc in the state — can vote in the election, and how often-vital endorsements are secured.

The N&O has also begun publishing questionnaires that candidates have filled out and returned to us. All of these questionnaires can be found on our website at newsobserver.com/voter-guide.

Today, we’re taking a closer look at the governor’s race, and in particular, how the candidates answered a question about casinos.

Casinos and the budget

The issue threw a wrench into budget negotiations last year, and Senate leader Phil Berger has said the proposal to authorize new nontribal casinos and legalize video gambling machines that have proliferated across the state could be taken up during the short session that begins in April.

It’s possible that by the time a new governor takes office next January, the legislature may have already dealt with casinos. Since it’s an important issue that has seen support and opposition cut across ideological lines, however, we asked every gubernatorial candidate to clarify their stance.

Here’s what they said, when asked: “Would you sign a bill allowing additional casinos and legalizing video gambling machines, and why or why not?”

Democrats

▪ Josh Stein: I believe every North Carolinian should have a fair shot at prosperity — to get a good-paying job or start a small business — anywhere in our state, including small towns. We need to invest in infrastructure, a clean energy economy, and good-paying jobs in every corner of the state, and make sure our rural counties have access to good health care and strong public schools. Building a more durable economy for our rural communities is a better winning economic development strategy than casinos.

▪ Mike Morgan: No. These proposals are not advantageous, sustainable economic development mechanisms by which to uplift our state’s communities, especially in rural North Carolina where these structures and devices are proposed for the expansion of gambling. Our rural communities deserve economic development plans designed to propel meaningful opportunities for growth and prosperity through desirable industries, businesses, and high-paying jobs.

▪ Marcus Williams: Given the fact that this (Republican) supermajority has already weakened our future revenue flexibility by surrendering disproportionate tax breaks to the wealthy, in eight years, without additional sources of tax receipts, our state will struggle to meet its constitutional mandate to balance the budget. To the extent that there are remaining issues to facilitate this effort, I would sign and keep an eagle eye to thwart any deleterious effects on our citizens/residents in North Carolina.

Libertarians

▪ Shannon Bray: Yes, I do not believe the government should be in the business of banning things.

▪ Mike Ross: It would depend on the bill and how much unrelated grift was included.

Republicans

▪ Mark Robinson: With any future gaming legislation, it needs to be evaluated based on its potential economic and social impacts, and the people will need to have their voices heard by their elected representatives — be it by municipal, county or other local leaders or by legislators and other state officials.

▪ Dale Folwell: 100% no. I never did as a member of the House and would never as governor of North Carolina.

Democrats Chrelle Booker and Gary Foxx, and Republican Bill Graham had not filled out our questionnaire as of Feb. 9.

That’s all for today. Check your inbox on Tuesday for more #ncpol news.