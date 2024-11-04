Under the Dome podcast: Election Week is finally here, and we’re ready for it. What to know

Each week, join Dawn Vaughan for The News & Observer and NC Insider’s Under the Dome podcast, an in-depth analysis of topics in state government and politics for North Carolina.

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our latest Under the Dome podcast, for the week of Nov. 4, 2024. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and The News & Observer’s Capitol bureau chief. On this episode, I’m joined by my politics team colleagues Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi and Kyle Ingram.

Election Day is Tuesday, and we’re full of coffee and ready to spill all the last minute information you need to know. Aside from statewide voting information, we also talk about the impact of Helene on voting in Western North Carolina.

Perez Uribe spent time in McDowell, Buncombe and other counties to find out how Helene’s damage has impacted voting, and shares what she saw and what people said about turnout.

We also talk about the flurry of presidential campaign visits.

Headliner of the Week

Stay tuned to the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week. Perez Uribe talks about why she’s “running from politics” over the weekend, Ingram talks about another state’s legislature and my headliner is All Saints Day and Dia de los Muertos.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.