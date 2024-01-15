Under the Dome podcast: Gridlock in Congress and NC primary endorsements

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our News & Observer podcast, Under the Dome. Dawn Vaughan here, your host and state Capitol bureau chief. For our latest episode this week of Jan. 15, 2024, I’m joined by our Washington, D.C., correspondent Danielle Battaglia.

Snow is expected up in D.C. in the coming days, but it is unlikely to chill out the gridlock in Congress right now. Battaglia explains the latest drama related to the impending federal government shutdown and what that means going forward.

Yearning to be part of that congressional scene are several primary candidates who want to represent North Carolina. Will turnover mean more or less influence from the Old North State? We talk about that plus the Trump factor.

After the break, we move on to the latest endorsements for both Republicans and Democrats, and how that could play out with primary voters. The primary is March 5.

Headliner of the Week

Stay tuned to the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week. Both serious: Battaglia talks about the Greensboro police officer who was killed, and I talk about today’s holiday: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Day.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.

Now you can also watch video of our Under the Dome podcast on our N&O YouTube page.