Under the Dome podcast: Masks legislation, Shalom Act are pending after UNC protests

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our latest Under the Dome podcast, for the week of May 13, 2024. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and The News & Observer’s Capitol bureau chief. On this episode, I’m joined by my colleagues Avi Bajpai and Korie Dean.

We talk about how the recent protests at UNC-Chapel Hill factor in to significant legislation moving through the General Assembly right now: the SHALOM Act and a mask bill.

You’ll also hear a clip from Senate leader Phil Berger about why he supports a new mask bill post-pandemic and in the wake of protesters wearing masks.

Headliner of the Week

Stay tuned after the break; we talk about what interim UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts’ future may hold. Plus hear our picks for Headliner of the Week: college graduation season, appreciation for teachers and — wait for it — hip hop diss tracks.

