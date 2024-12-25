Under-fire Archbishop of York to tell worshippers to put victims of abuse first

‘Put the needs of others first,’ Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, will say in his Christmas sermon - Ian Forsyth/Getty

The Archbishop of York will tell worshippers to put the needs of victims of abuse and exploitation first in a Christmas Day sermon, despite calls for his own resignation.

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell will effectively become temporary leader of the Church in England in January in place of the outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

He is expected to say the Church must “kneel in penitence and adoration” this Christmas and “be changed”.

The Most Rev Cottrell will also say to worshippers: “If you have love in your hearts, embody and demonstrate that love by what you do.

“This is what we learn at the manger. Put the needs of others first – those who are cold and hungry and homeless this Christmas.

“Those who are victims of abuse and exploitation. Those who, like the little holy family, have to flee oppression and seek refuge in a foreign land.”

Referencing a message for the world, he is expected to raise the importance of deeds over words, adding: “Don’t just talk about justice, don’t just talk about service, don’t just talk about love. Show me.”

He has acknowledged things “could have been handled differently” after revelations that a priest at the centre of a sexual abuse case was twice reappointed under him while he was serving as bishop of Chelmsford.

But an anonymous victim of David Tudor suggested it was inevitable that the archbishop will eventually be forced out or resigns, and branded his response to the case as “insulting and upsetting”.

David Tudor was suspended and prohibited from ministry over abuse claims - BBC

Tudor was suspended from ministry for five years in 1988 having admitted, according to a tribunal document, having sex with a 16-year-old girl he met when she was a pupil at a school where he was chaplain.

He returned in 1994 until more abuse claims were made against him in 2019, which led to his suspension and eventual prohibition from ministry.

A victim of Tudor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday: “It is quite clear that he knew a great deal and I find it really insulting and upsetting that he has just said, ‘Oh, well, I feel regret’, and I feel that he is backtracking considerably.”

The Rt Rev Helen-Ann Hartley, the Bishop of Newcastle, has questioned how the archbishop could have any credibility, and the Rt Rev Rachel Treweek, the Bishop of Gloucester, declined to publicly back him.

The archbishop is expected to address the controversy facing the Church during his sermon, saying: “Right now, this Christmas, God’s Church itself needs to come to the manger and strip off her finery and kneel in penitence and adoration. And be changed.

“At the centre of the Christmas story is a vulnerable child; a vulnerable child that Herod’s furious wrath will try and destroy, for like every tyrant he cannot abide a rival.

“The Church of England – the Church I love and serve – needs to look at this vulnerable child, at this emptying out of power to demonstrate the power of love, for in this vulnerable child we see God.”

Justin Welby announced in November that he would resign, after initially declining to do so, in the wake of the Makin Review, which concluded that barrister John Smyth – the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church – might have been brought to justice had the outgoing archbishop formally reported him to police in 2013.

The process to replace him is expected to take months, with an announcement about a new archbishop of Canterbury possible in autumn 2025.

The Rt Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the Bishop of Dover, is giving the sermon at Canterbury Cathedral in place of the Most Rev Welby and will speak of the birth of Jesus as a triumph of “light and hope” over “fear and darkness”.

The bishop, who visited Calais in recent days to meet asylum seekers and volunteers supporting them, is to say: “The story of Christmas is today’s story – still costly, continuing to reflect vulnerability and the pain of rejection; the pain that comes with repeatedly knocking at the door of the inns of our lives and hearing the words, ‘There is no room’.

“The story of Christmas is today’s story, relevant to the thousands of people in pain due to being abused, dislocated, in refugee camps, fleeing violence, war, climate change, famine.”

‘We need to pause and take stock,’ Steven Croft, the Bishop of Oxford, will say - Andrew Crowley

Meanwhile, the Rt Rev Steven Croft, the Bishop of Oxford, will reflect on a “difficult and eventful year here on planet Earth”, as well as in the Church.

He will say: “We’ve seen a crisis of confidence in many of our institutions, including in our own Church.

“We need to pause and take stock at Christmastime. Underneath all of these crises and difficulties, we find a simple question. What does it mean to be human, to live well, to build a good society?”