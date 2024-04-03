Under pressure HMRC workers get serenaded by gospel choir

Under-pressure staff at HMRC were shocked to be serenaded by a 16-piece gospel choir as they arrived at work - during one of their busiest times of the year. Singing uplifting music to taxmen and women entering the Revenue & Customs building, the choir’s tongue-in-cheek performance was to share their gratitude for tax free savings – as it’s not often Brits get something for free from the taxman. They performed several classic gospel songs, as well as their versions of pop tracks like ‘One Love’ by Bob Marley, Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’ – and ‘Money Money Money’ by ABBA. The choir, which has teamed up with Skipton Building Society, were encouraging people to make the most of their ISA allowance ahead of this year’s deadline day on the 5th April. One worker quipped: “I don't tell people I work for the taxman because it just causes arguments – so this is a bit of a surprise. It's a nice little thank you – I'll take it.”