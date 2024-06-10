Under threat of jail, microfinance pioneer vows to keep lending to poorest Bangladeshis

Kaamil Ahmed
·5 min read
<span>Muhammad Yunus waves to supporters outside a court in Dhaka where he was granted bail on 3 March.</span><span>Photograph: Rehman Asad/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Muhammad Yunus waves to supporters outside a court in Dhaka where he was granted bail on 3 March.Photograph: Rehman Asad/AFP/Getty Images

The Nobel peace laureate and microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus has said that years of fighting what he calls “dirty” politically motivated attacks on his work to alleviate poverty in Bangladesh have made life “totally miserable”.

Yunus told the Guardian he had come under 20 years of pressure from the Bangladeshi government for his work, which is credited with improving the lives of millions of poor people, particularly women.

In January, he was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, along with three other people, for violating labour laws at Grameen Telecom, the not-for-profit company he founded in 1983. He is now on bail pending an appeal but has been charged with more than 100 other crimes, all of which he denies.

“This thing continues and makes my life miserable,” said Yunus. “I can’t concentrate on anything because I’m busy digging up documents to prove that I didn’t do this, documents to prove that I never did that.”

Yunus is credited with pioneering microfinance, a financial service for people locked out of formal banking systems. It allows them to take out small loans to invest in building their own businesses. Piloted in 1976 among a group of women in a Bangladeshi village who were given small loans without needing collateral, by the mid-2000s it was seen as a key tool for ending poverty. Yunus and the Grameen Bank won the Nobel peace prize for the work in 2006.

The system’s success in lifting people out of poverty has since been questioned and microfinance has been the subject of several scandals over lenders charging exploitative interest rates.

In 2011, Yunus was forced to resign from Grameen after a campaign led by Bangladeshi politicians. Yunus, who was 70 at the time, was deemed too old to run the bank. He maintains the mandatory retirement age of 60 should not have applied to him as the bank was not a government institution.

The Bangladeshi government has defended the action against Yunus, and denies that it represents a misuse of the legal system, accusing the economist of having a “victim mentality” for claiming he was being personally harassed.

Last year, more than 100 Nobel laureates signed an open letter calling for the labour law charges to be suspended. Amnesty International said the case was “emblematic of the beleaguered state of human rights in Bangladesh, where the authorities have eroded freedoms and bulldozed critics into submission”.

Alongside the January conviction, Yunus has been charged with corruption, tax evasion and money laundering.

“These are all false, ask any Bangladeshi. Anybody will know this is all false, fabricated,” Yunus said.

Bangladesh’s prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has accused the microfinance sector of “sucking blood” from the poor, but it was a speech she made in 2022 during the opening of the country’s long-awaited Padma Bridge that particularly concerned Yunus.

Hasina accused him of blocking progress on the bridge, which had a $1.2bn (£940m) World Bank loan cancelled in 2012 over allegations of corruption by Bangladeshi officials. She called for him to be plunged into the river to “teach him a lesson”. “It’s a very dangerous thing we are inviting the people of the country to dunk someone [in the river],” Yunus said. Hasina “pours out her extreme hatred on me”, he added.

Yunus won’t be drawn on the reasons for Hasina’s enmity but it has been linked by others to his aborted attempt to launch a political party in 2007.

Despite the threat of imprisonment, the 83-year-old has remained in Bangladesh and is still working to eliminate poverty and unemployment.

He said other countries had offered to host him but he did not want to leave behind his work or his employees. “This will be all forgotten, removed, destroyed. I don’t want to see that.

Related: ‘I finally own something’: wives of Indian rickshaw drivers steer the finances | Alia Dharssi

“Leave me alone, let me do the thing I want, that I enjoy doing and that people benefit from. It is not for my own interest,” he said. “I enjoy finding out solutions for the problems that we see around us – global warming, wealth concentration, unemployment, poverty.”

Yunus is still committed to microfinance. He believes any problems are due to a lack of regulation that has allowed unscrupulous dealers to operate.

When done right, he said, the system could give poor people the freedom to improve their lives by building businesses instead of having to subsist on low-paying jobs.

“[With a job] you surrender yourself to somebody else’s wishes for the little money that they give you at the end of the month … that’s not what human beings are all about. Human beings are not built for serving somebody else. Human beings are very independent, packed with unlimited creative capacity,” he said.

“Our institutions have been designed the wrong way. If you have money, you get more money … but if you have no money, you don’t get any money. So you stay where you are.

“What microcredit has done is brought that finance at the lowest possible stage … finance is the oxygen of entrepreneurship. If you connect finance with people, people suddenly become very active, become alive, his mind starts ticking, he starts creating things. He’s looking at the world in a different way.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump says only a ‘psycho’ would call war dead ‘suckers and losers’ – which a general says Trump did

    Ex-president’s alleged 2018 comments resurfaced as Biden visited French war cemetery Trump once snubbed

  • Trudeau to Call Vote on Contentious Tax Change This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will call for a vote this week on a planned hike in the capital-gains tax inclusion rate, a measure that would raise billions in additional government revenue and has attracted the ire of Canada’s business community.Most Read from BloombergRussia Is Sending Young Africans to Die in Its War Against UkraineMacron and Scholz Get Trounced by Far Right in EU ElectionsPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineScholz’s SPD S

  • Ukraine war video appears to show US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle and Russian APC in a head-on firefight

    A new war video released by Ukraine appears to show a US-supplied M2 Bradley attacking a Russian personnel carrier at close range in Donetsk.

  • “Fear factor”: Trump World Tower fights off name change

    Condo board president Barry Leistner and Eric Trump with Trump World Tower (LinkedIn, Getty, Google Maps)A pregnant pause filled the air at Trump World Tower as residents at its condo board election wondered whether disgruntled unit owners would mount a challenge. Instead, the Trump-friendly condo board at Trump World Tower kept its grip on power last week, dashing the hopes […]The post “Fear factor”: Trump World Tower fights off name change appeared first on The Real Deal.

  • Trump’s Team Clocked Him Lying About Getting Praise for His ‘Best Speech’ After Verdict, Michael Wolff Says

    A political journalist known for critiquing the Trump administration says a member of former President Donald Trump’s own team caught him in a lie after his rambling post-verdict speech following his hush-money trial. In an episode of the Fire and Fury podcast, his inaugural podcast, Michael Wolff tells James Truman that the former commander-in-chief utilized his trial for entertainment purposes, adding that being inside the courthouse was “exciting [and] quite dramatic.”In typical Trump fashion

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    President Joe Biden is committed to his reelection bid and is unlikely to exit the race. But speculation about whether he'll bow out continues to swirl.

  • New York trial exposed Trump’s campaign corruption. Want him to run the country? | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on Trump’s trial, aid for migrant workers, Critical Race Theory in Kennewick schools. | Opinion

  • Trump Approves Second Hellscape Rally After Heatwave Fiasco

    Not even 100-degree weather will force Donald Trump to consider his supporters’ well-being before they trek out to see him.The Trump campaign was moving ahead with a Las Vegas rally on Sunday despite record-high temperatures plaguing the U.S. Southwest. Trump was expected to speak around noon, according to the Associated Press—right when temperatures were expected to reach 100 degrees.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Si

  • Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case

    The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding. In a separate letter, Judge Merchan granted defense attorney Todd Blanche permission to attend Trump’s pre-sentence investigation interview.

  • Trump Takes His Hatred Of Sharks To Bizarre New Level In Wild Rally Rant

    The former president left a lot of observers puzzled with this one.

  • The Fall of Roe: You Thought Dobbs Was Bad? They’re Coming for Brown v. Board

    In June 2022, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned more than a half-century of Supreme Court precedent. Five justices voted to deny constitutional protection for a woman’s right to choose and gutted privacy as a fundamental right. Texas and 13 other states now bar abortions in almost all circumstances. Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have enacted six-week bans.Writing for the Supreme Court majority, Samuel Alito, a George W. Bush appointee, explicitly compared the death o

  • Ukraine says latest-generation Russian fighter jet hit for first time

    Ukrainian forces have for the first time hit a latest-generation Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet at an air base inside Russia, Kyiv's GUR defence intelligence agency said on Sunday, showing satellite pictures which it said confirmed the strike. In a Telegram post, the GUR did not specify how the Su-57 was hit or by which unit of the Ukrainian military. The GUR said the aircraft was parked at the Akhtubinsk airfield, which it said was 589 km (366 miles) from front lines in Ukraine between Ukrainian and Russian invasion forces.

  • Toronto 'Walk with Israel' event held amid high security, faceoffs with protesters

    TORONTO — Thousands of members of Toronto's Jewish community marched down a major city artery on Sunday as part of an annual pro-Israel event that unfolded amid heightened security and protests along the route.

  • Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

    Mosley, known for popularising the 5:2 diet and for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, went missing on Symi, Greece, on Wednesday.

  • Who are the 4 hostages rescued by Israeli forces from captivity in Gaza?

    The four captives rescued by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Saturday had been abducted from a desert rave near the border during Hamas' wide-ranging assault into Israel on Oct. 7. One had emerged as an icon of the agonizing hostage crisis that is still far from over.

  • She thought she found love in a Japanese host club. Then the bills ballooned – and she was coerced into sex work

    Japan’s “host clubs” sell male companionship to lonely women. But some women end up deep in debt — and are coerced into sex work to pay it off.

  • 4 Reasons a Trump Second Term Could Be a Financial Disaster for Boomers

    Many Americans had a positive economic experience during Donald Trump's presidency. An April poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs revealed Americans believed Trump was better...

  • Tensions flare on Poland-Belarus border as more migrants arrive

    Surrounded by lush forests, a dozen people huddled near a razor-tipped fence along the Belarus border, waiting for a chance to scale it or push aside its slats to head west into Poland. On the other side, armed Polish border guards and soldiers walked and drove back and forth, keeping a close eye on group, who were mostly young men from the Middle East, some of them marked with cuts from the sharp wire. Tensions over migration are high across Europe as far-right parties calling for tougher controls face off against centrist movements in European Parliament elections, which are taking place in Poland on Sunday.

  • How Capitol Hill Drama Made A Mess For Nancy Mace Ahead Of Her Next Election

    Mace faces a tough primary after voting to oust former Speaker House Kevin McCarthy, who is quietly backing challenges to the Republicans who helped end his career.

  • Rep. Clyburn dismisses Trump’s rising support from Black male voters in polling

    Rep. James Clyburn (R-S.C.) on Sunday brushed off recent polling that suggests former President Trump’s support from Black, male voters is rising, arguing this voting demographic has not “left the fold” of Democrats and President Biden. “I don’t think they’ve left the fold. I don’t know what is going on with the polling taking place…