Underdogs Stephen F Austin Defeat Duke in Huge NCAA Upset

The Stephen F Austin Lumberjacks made history when they beat the NCAA’s No 1-ranked Duke on Tuesday, November 26, ending a 150-game home winning streak for the Blue Devils against non-conference opposition.

The Lumberjacks became the first non-Atlantic Coast Conference team to beat Duke at their home stadium in nearly 20 years.

They stunned their vaunted opponents 85-83 in overtime, when, after some scrambling defense, Nathan Bain ran the length of the court to score a dramatic buzzer-beating layup.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Stephen F Austin coach Kyle Keller said several members of the team had been suffering with the flu.

“We’ve been battling the flu,” Keller said. “We actually practiced pretty terrible this week. I told my wife today, I said, ‘I hope we continue to fight.’” Credit: Carolina Blitz via Storyful