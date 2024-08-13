‘I understand the pain.’ Community honors Fort Worth officer killed working I-35W crash

Flags at the Fort Worth Police Department’s South Patrol Division headquarters were flying at half-staff Tuesday as community members came to honor the memory of Sgt. Billy Randolph, who was killed on duty Monday morning.

Flowers, stuffed animals and balloons adorn the Fort Worth police patrol vehicle sitting in front of the building.

A woman and her daughters brought more flowers for the memorial and a case of water for the division. Others came to sign the flag or leave a handwritten note.

Flowers and handwritten notes are left on a memorial in memory of the late Fort Worth Police Department Sgt. Billy Randolph at Fort Worth PD South Division headquarters on Tuesday. Sgt. Randolph was struck by a vehicle while working a crash scene on the exit ramp of I-35W near Sycamore School Road on Monday morning.

Stacy Lancaster told the Star-Telegram that she didn’t know Randolph but wanted to come pay her respects.

“(I’m) shocked something happened like that,” she said.

Randolph, along with other Fort Worth police officers, responded to an 18-wheeler crash and fire on Interstate 35W southbound near Sycamore School Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police said the 56-year-old sergeant was standing on the exit ramp when he was struck by a wrong-way driver. Fellow officers rushed him to John Peter Smith Hospital, but he didn’t survive his injuries.

The driver, 25-year-old De Aujalae Evans, was arrested and faces a charge of intoxicated manslaughter of a peace officer. She’s being held in the Tarrant County Jail.

Fort Worth police Sgt. Billy Randolph was killed in the line of duty Monday when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-35W.

Karen Mitchell left a poem at the memorial. She didn’t personally know Randolph, she said, but she wanted his family to know they have a lot of support.

Mitchell lives close to the South Patrol Division, where Randolph was stationed. She told the Star-Telegram she’s thankful for the new facility, which opened at the end of July, and the increased police presence in the neighborhood.

“When I see a police officer, I appreciate him,” she said.

Markisha and Arthur Young never met Randolph but heard about his death on the news and knew they had to stop by the memorial.

“We have to come together when things like this happen,” Arthur Young said.

Flowers, handwritten notes and other items are placed on the patrol vehicle in memory of the late Fort Worth Police Department Sgt. Billy Randolph at Fort Worth PD South Division headquarters in Fort Worth on Tuesday. Sgt. Randolph was struck by a vehicle while working a crash scene on the exit ramp of I-35W near Sycamore School Road on Monday morning.

The Youngs runs a community outreach program, StoreHouse of Blessings, and said every time they have an event the Fort Worth Police Departments sends a patrol car to make sure everything goes OK.

The couple told the Star-Telegram that Randolph’s death hits close to home in other ways. Arthur Young, a U.S. Army veteran, served in the military for 20 years. He said not everyone understands what goes into putting on a uniform to serve others.

“I understand the hurt, I understand the pain,” Arthur Young said, speaking of friends and acquaintances who were killed in combat.

Markisha Young said her heart went out to Randolph’s family when she heard the news.

“He was going to come home last night,” she said.

Nearby resident Amanda Resendez writes a message on the memorial of the late Fort Worth Police Department Sgt. Billy Randolph at Fort Worth PD South Division headquarters in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. Sgt. Randolph was struck by a vehicle while working a crash scene on the exit ramp of IH-35W near Sycamore School Road Monday morning.

Randolph served with the Fort Worth Police Department for almost 30 years. A local nonprofit that serves law enforcement, Tarrant County Blue, is seeking donations to support Randolph’s family.

Assist The Officer - Fort Worth also is accepting donations for the family, according to the police department. Tax-deductible donations can be made at https://atofortworth.org/make-a-donation/

Randolph is survived by family including his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Kayla.

A candlelight vigil to honor the officer is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Fort Worth police South Patrol Division, at 3501 W. Risinger Road.

Funeral arrangements are pending. A procession of officers escorted Randolph’s body from the medical examiner’s office to Mount Olivet Funeral Home on Tuesday morning.

