The Undertaker shows up on 'Raw' unannounced, confronts Shawn Michaels

Wrestling legend The Undertaker made a surprise return to Monday’s Raw to interrupt the scheduled appearance of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who was there to promote the upcoming last match ever between The Undertaker and Triple H.

The meeting, which will take place during a pay-per-view and WWE Network event called Super Show-Down in Australia on Oct. 6, is such a big deal that it has its own hype video. The video features past WWE legends like Mick Foley, Christian, Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair choosing their favorites in the match.

“Two of the greatest of all time — I’m going with The Undertaker,” Flair said in the video, before ending with his signature, “Woooo!”

The Undertaker showed up on Raw because Michaels, a longtime friend of Triple H and enemy of The Undertaker, was there to publicly chose Triple H.

It will be the sixth match between Triple H and The Undertaker, who supposedly retired after losing to Roman Reigns during WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

And after reminding Michaels that he has beaten both him and Triple H over the years, The Undertaker said he’s ready to repeat history.

“In Melbourne, Australia, I’m going to put your buddy Triple H down again,” The Undertaker said.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on USA.

