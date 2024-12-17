Work underway on projects at the Rez

Latest Stories
- CBC
10-year-old girl from Whale Cove, Nunavut, takes down her first polar bear
Ava Nipisar lay in the snow, watching quietly from behind a rifle outside of her home community of Whale Cove, Nunavut. Through the scope, Nipisar watched a polar bear slowly making its way over the thin sea ice. It took more than an hour for the bear to make it to solid land, and Nipisar was able to take her shot.In the end, it took 10 shots for the 10-year-old to down the large animal. When she walked up to it, Nipisar started to cry. She said they were happy tears. "Because I know my grandma'
- CBC
Witness describes 'carnage' of B.C. landslide
B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway — the highway that connects Vancouver and Whistler — was closed in both directions on Saturday after a massive landslide. CBC's Sohrab Sandhu reports from the scene near Lions Bay.
- The Canadian Press
Surrey woman dead after tree falls during B.C windstorm Saturday
VANCOUVER — At least one person is dead after a strong windstorm hit British Columbia's coast Saturday.
- The Weather Network
Blast of snow will bring a swath of travel hazards to the Prairies
Heavy snow across the Prairies is on tap for the mid-week, also bringing the first round of accumulating snow to Calgary for December
- The Weather Network
Scientists discover stunning vegetation growth in Antarctica
The amount of vegetated area on the Antarctic Peninsula has grown nearly 14 times over since the middle of the 1980s
- The Weather Network - Video
Freezing rain could bring dicey travel in Ontario
Dangerous driving conditions through Sunday as freezing rain impacts travel in Ontario. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts.
- CBC
Landslide cleanup continues after B.C.’s south coast hit by overnight storm
The Sea to Sky Highway (Highway 99) has reopened between Lions Bay and Brunswick Beach, B.C., after a landslide Saturday that officials say swept one home off its foundations.Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.7411124
- The Weather Network
Extreme snowstorms seen from space: Canada’s coolest satellite images
Satellite images capture some of Canada’s snowiest storms in the past decade
- The Weather Network
Winter warm-up spins a twist on southern Ontario's gloomy Monday
After a slippery Sunday across southern Ontario, a mid-December warm-up will be bringing widespread rain to the province
- Sky News
'A new environmental catastrophe is on its way,' charity warns after damaged Russian tankers cause oil spill
Two Russian tankers in the Black Sea have been badly damaged due to stormy weather, according to the Interfax news agency. Russian investigators say they have opened two criminal cases to look into possible safety violations. Ifax says the damage has resulted in an oil spill, citing Russia's Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot).
- WLKY - Louisville Videos
Impact weather: Soaking showers Monday
WLKY Meteorologist Matt Milosevich says we will need the rain gear, with soaking showers in the forecast today.
- POWER Magazine
Siemens Energy Joins Forces for Bold 100% Hydrogen HL Gas Turbine Leap
Siemens Energy is teaming with UK power giant SSE to develop a combustion system that will allow its flagship SGT5-9000HL gas turbine to run 100% on hydrogen while maintaining the […]
- Associated Press
France rushes aid to Mayotte after Cyclone Chido leaves hundreds feared dead
France used ships and military aircraft to rush rescuers and supplies to Mayotte on Monday after the tiny French island territory off Africa was battered by its worst cyclone in nearly a century. Survivors wandered through streets littered with debris, searching for water and shelter, after Cyclone Chido leveled entire neighborhoods on Saturday when it hit Mayotte, the poorest territory of France and, by extension, the European Union. French President Emmanuel Macron said he will declare a national mourning period and planned to visit in the coming days after “this tragedy that has shaken each of us.”
- KameraOne
Trapped monitor lizard in Malaysia turns out to be 10ft crocodile
This is the terrifying moment wildlife officials arrived at a fish market in Kuala Linggi, Malaysia on December 11 to rescue what they thought was a trapped monitor lizard. To their shock, the creature turned out to be a 10ft crocodile.
- BBC
'I don't want to end up in a box when I die - I want an eco funeral'
Artist Rachel Hawthorn says an eco-friendly burial at a natural site is a "no-brainer" for her.
- CBC
Living in cars, spoiled food: Some Montrealers left without power for days
People living in part of the city’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough are frustrated with Hydro-Québec after waiting days for the utility to restore power during an outage as winter set in.
- The Canadian Press
Quebec municipalities brace for new flood zone maps that show more properties at risk
MONTREAL — Officials in some Quebec municipalities ravaged by past flooding say they fear possible financial repercussions for residents as the province prepares to introduce new flood maps that would greatly expand areas deemed at risk.
- CBC
Crabbe Mountain hopes to recover after last year’s mild winter
Crabbe Mountain will be partially open to skiers on Dec. 21, and staff are hoping for a better year than last.
- BBC
Ireland's waste increases by more than 20% in past decade
Ireland is "now almost certain" to miss EU targets on municipal and packaging recycling for 2025, findings show.
- The Canadian Press
Storms encase Iowa and eastern Nebraska in ice and generate first tornado warning in San Francisco
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major ice storm created treacherous driving conditions across Iowa and eastern Nebraska this weekend and prompted temporary closures of Interstate 80 after numerous cars and trucks slid off the road.