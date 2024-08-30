Work underway to replace decaying water pipe at Grand Canyon

Overnight guest lodging at Grand Canyon National Park is temporarily closed starting Thursday due to waterline breaks in the park. ABC15 takes a look at what the hotel closures could mean for tourists.

  • Grand Canyon's only water pipeline fails, prompting shutdown of overnight hotel stays

    The main pipeline providing water to the Grand Canyon National Park has failed after a series of breaks, leading to a sudden and sweeping shutdown of overnight hotel stays during one of the busiest times of the year for the famous tourist destination. Water restrictions will run throughout the Labor Day holiday when hotels are near or at capacity. Since July 8, the park has faced challenges with its water supply, and no water is currently being pumped to either the canyon’s south or north rims, officials said.