Unedited 'Kobe' comment on 'The Bachelor' has fans in tears

During the outtakes at the end of Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, Victoria F. and Peter Weber were shooting some hoops, when Victoria yelled out "Kobe," which is, traditionally, a fun shoutout someone makes before attempting a trick shot.

While the episode was filmed months ago, it aired just one day after NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a horrific helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims. The timing of the Bachelor moment hit viewers really hard Monday night, as they took to social media in tears.

And while some viewers wondered if the show's producers were even aware of the line, others loved Victoria F. for the shoutout.

However, prior to the fans' tears, there were a lot of tears on the show from all the drama that went down.

First, Victoria F. was totally blindsided when Peter took her to a private concert by Chase Rice, who just so happened to be her ex-boyfriend before coming on the reality show. Following his appearance, Rice slammed Bachelor producers for getting him involved in the drama, saying that he was "really pissed off" and claimed that he was blindsided by the surprise moment as well.

Later in the episode, jaws dropped when last week's controversial contestant, Alayah, made a surprise return to "set the record straight" about what was said about her. It was all very messy but, ultimately, it ended with Peter asking Alayah to return to the show. Peter even went as far as to give her the group date rose, which had all the ladies saying hell no.