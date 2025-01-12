Unemployed Glastonbury neighbour scammed widower out of £672.50 for fake festival tickets

Crowds watch Elton John performing on the Pyramid Stage at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival - Yui Mok/PA

An unemployed mother of two conned a grieving widower out of more than £672.50 for fake Glastonbury tickets, a court heard.

Paul Kelly had hoped that attending the music festival would help “get him out of the house” following the death of his wife.

When Holly Griffin, 35, advertised three tickets to the sell-out event Mr Kelly paid her £672.50 for them, and spent hundreds of pounds more on a camping pitch, refreshments, a cool box and new clothes for the five-day event.

Yet she knew months before the 2023 festival - which was headlined that year by the Arctic Monkeys, Guns ‘N’ Roses, and Elton John - that the tickets she sold to the grieving widower did not exist, prosecutors told Salisbury magistrates’ court.

Holly Griffin knew months before the 2023 festival that the tickets she sold to Paul Kelly did not exist, the court heard - Solent News & Photo Agency

That year Glastonbury tickets sold for £340 each. Locals are entitled to free admission, however, with Griffin living just three miles away in the Somerset village of East Pennard.

Griffin was only allocated two free tickets instead of the six she had hoped to receive, the court was told, although she continued to string Mr Kelly along regardless.

Over an eight month period the widower found himself on the receiving end of “flirtatious” messages from Griffin, who knew he had lost his wife and started a “false relationship” with him, the court heard.

It was only on the eve of the 2023 festival that Mr Kelly found out the tickets did not exist.

Emotional upset

Kerry Richardson, prosecuting, told magistrates: “In Griffin’s own account she said she knew those tickets were not available from February 2023 but it is the Crown’s case she advertised them fraudulently from the start.

“She continued to contact Mr Kelly right up until the day of the festival. As a result he was at a loss of £627.50.

“In relation to the emotional upset, Griffin knew his wife had died previously and continued to contact him as if they were in a relationship.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Kelly said: “I lost my wife in 2021, I had been struggling to get myself out of the house.”

Mr Kelly added that he thought attending the festival would be a good way to socialise.

He continued: “[Since the fake tickets] I have struggled to trust anyone, I feel ashamed and an idiot.”

People living near the festival site were entitled to free tickets, worth £340 in 2023 - Ben Birchall/PA

Griffin, who pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by false representation, told the court that she had “stuck her head in the sand” and wanted to avoid any conflict with Mr Kelly.

“As soon as I found out I could not come up with the tickets I should have told Mr Kelly,” she said.

“I would have told Mr Kelly back in February but I could not deal with any more conflict, I stuck my head in the sand.”

Sentencing, District Judge Timothy Pattinson said: “The most serious factor is the breach of trust... there was very considerable distrust.

“You have told me you are very remorseful, I accept that is the case.”

Griffin was fined £200 and ordered to pay Mr Kelly £750 in compensation.