Upper bracket hopes dashed

Xxs of Invictus Gaming: Xxs finished with a 17/12/17 overall KDA in a 0-2 loss to OG in the group stages of the International 2018.



Xxs started the series off with a decent Lina performance, but it wasn't enough to stop OG from grinding iG's early momentum to a halt. Xxs found many good kills in the early game, but his ability to move around the map and pick people off was greatly diminished as OG began to take control of the game. He finished with a 5/6/2 KDA. In Game 2 Xxs dominated the early and mid-game on his Zeus. He outplayed Topson in lane and got off to a very strong start, but couldn't close out the game or secure enough of a lead to stop OG. Xxs had no response to getting jumped on, with five of his six deaths all coming after 20 minutes in the game. He finished with a 12/6/15 KDA.



