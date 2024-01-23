Advertisement

Unexpected plan leads to more conference titles, master's degrees for UT player

WFTS-Tampa

The University of Tampa women’s basketball team (16-4, 7-2) is having another strong season ranked 24th nationally. The team is made up of mostly juniors, seniors, and grad students. But one Spartans player will be on the team longer than the rest. “I didn’t plan for this,” Audrey Ramsay said.