Unexploded bomb found on Lincolnshire beach
People are being advised to be cautious approaching washed-up metal objects on the Lincolnshire coast.
Mablethorpe Coastguard posted on social media that an unexploded bomb had been found.
They said a military bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion on Mablethorpe’s main beach on Monday 22 April.
The coastguard team said bad weather and high tides can expose dangerous objects.
A spokesperson said: “Never touch or move unexploded ordnance.
"call to 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
