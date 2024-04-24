Unexploded bomb found on Lincolnshire beach

The object was destroyed in a controlled explosion [Mablethorpe Coastguard ]

People are being advised to be cautious approaching washed-up metal objects on the Lincolnshire coast.

Mablethorpe Coastguard posted on social media that an unexploded bomb had been found.

They said a military bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion on Mablethorpe’s main beach on Monday 22 April.

The coastguard team said bad weather and high tides can expose dangerous objects.

A spokesperson said: “Never touch or move unexploded ordnance.

"call to 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

