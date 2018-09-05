Unfiltered: ‘Youth sports is supposed to be innocent ... we need parents to stay outta the way.’

There were the players leaving the soccer pit, running after their parents and yelling, “Dad, Mom, my prom is tomorrow night. I don’t want you to go to jail!”

There were also the two men who began punching one another on the field as more parents joined in on the rumble, amid pleas of a child yelling in the background, “No, stop! Stop it! Stop it!”

And there was the basketball game brawl in Philadelphia where a group of adults rushed to the court and pummeled the ref until the teenage players themselves physically stepped in to stop the fighting.

Sports referee Brian Barlow has seen it all — either in person or on video — and has had enough. He’s the man behind a growing Facebook page titled Offside, and his message is simple: If you have video of parents behaving badly at a youth sports event, he’ll pay you $100 for it. That video will then go on Offside — to the amusement, scathing ridicule and dissatisfaction (or perhaps satisfaction) of his more than 31,000 followers.

“Listen, all I’m trying to do is get people to understand, when you end up on one of my videos on Offside, you look like an idiot. Everyone knows you look like an idiot, you know you look like an idiot,” explains Barlow in a Yahoo News “Unfiltered” episode. “I am just simply trying to make people aware: Don’t take yourself there. Change your behavior beforehand. It’s a game.”

A former soccer player, Barlow had to make a tough call when a knee injury and several surgeries left him unable to play. Wanting to stay involved with the sport, he decided to become a referee for youth games. Eighteen years later, the attitudes of parents whom he dubs “cheeseburgers” have been fouling not just his experience on the field, but also that of the young players and referees. “Ninety-eight percent of the parents that are out watching these sporting events are supportive … cheering and loving their kid, and doing all the things you’re supposed to do,” he clarifies. “It’s the 2 percent that are causing all the chaos and the toxic to enter our game.” To Barlow, a “cheeseburger” is the latter 2 percent: “It’s typically the person sitting in the chair, eating the hot dog, eating the cheeseburger, drinkin’ the drink, in the shade.”

Barlow’s first brush with “cheeseburgers” was early in his officiating career at a children’s soccer game with players under the age of 10. Unruly parents on both sides of the field were verbally harassing each other, and the coaches were starting to become physically aggressive. He recounts, “I’m in the middle, and I start hearing curse words. And I’m not affected by curse words, but I see the players. And the players are now not just playing soccer, but they’re looking over at their parents and their coaches.” As the situation became more intense, Barlow yelled out to the crowd, “What are you guys doing? This is a kids’ game. You guys are acting like children. Let the kids play!” That made the situation worse: After he warned the adults not to continue yelling lest he abandon the match, one parent told him to “f*** off.” That’s when Barlow ended the game: “I told the kids, ‘Sorry about this, kids. This game’s over.’ As he walked away, parents and coaches followed behind, yelling insults and threats. “That’s when I realized I was either an idiot for becoming a referee or there was a real issue. I think it’s both.”

“Whenever I was growing up, sports was there to teach us integrity. It was there to teach us and to understand how sometimes when you get knocked down, you gotta get back up. When you don’t get the whistle, you gotta overcome adversity. … The parents don’t teach that. They wanna win at all costs, and they will behave deplorably at all costs too.”

