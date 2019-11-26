Unfortunately for Zidane, Mbappe is our player -Tuchel

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 25, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

"I don't know how in love Zidane is with our player (Mbappe), but I can tell you that we also love our player and the most important thing is that he is our player and we are very happy to have him. Sometimes things are like this, when someone is not available for you or you just can't have it you really want them. Sometimes it is like this, but unfortunately for Zidane he is our player, although I'm sure he has a lot of players who he loves in his team."

STORY: Paris St Germain manager Thomas Tuchel told Zinedine Zidane on Monday (November 25) to stop fantasising about prising away forward Kylian Mbappe, after the Real Madrid coach declared his admiration for his French compatriot ahead of Tuesday's (November 26) Champions League clash.

Mbappe, one of the key players in France's 2018 World Cup triumph, had a trial at Real Madrid as a youngster and came close to signing for the club in 2017 from AS Monaco before eventually joining PSG.

Real have lived to regret failing to land the striker as they have struggled to find a suitable replacement for all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo since he left for Juventus in 2018, and Zidane has never hidden his desire to coach Mbappe.

Mbappe has struggled with injuries this season but has been remarkably prolific when he has played, scoring eight goals in six starts, and Tuchel said the forward was the club's present and future, assuring Zidane he would not leave Paris.

"Unfortunately for Zidane he is our player, although I'm sure he has a lot of players who he loves in his team," said a smiling Tuchel.

PSG lead Group A with 12 points from four games and have already sealed a place in the Champions League knockout stages.

A point or a win against Real, who are second on seven, would clinch top spot and a seeding in the last-16 draw.

The French side crushed Real 3-0 in Paris in September, a game which was missed by Mbappe plus Neymar and Edinson Cavani, but the PSG trio are available for the return at the Bernabeu.