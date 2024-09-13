Unfounded school threats reaching record numbers since Georgia shootings
Threats, even those intended as a joke, can often carry felony charges. There have already been nine students arrested in Hillsborough this school year.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
A former model who was a finalist in the Miss Switzerland contest was allegedly murdered and "pureed" in a blender by her husband, officials in Switzerland are reported to have said. Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was found dead in her home in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland, in February this year. According to local news outlet BZ Basel, a man named Thomas, 41, had an appeal for release from custody denied by the Federal Court in Lausanne on Wednesday after he reportedly confessed to killing his wife, with whom he had two children.
Profanities erupted in a Halifax courtroom Thursday as the family of a murder victim hurled insults at the convicted killer and voiced anger at the sentence he received.The man in question, Justin Ronald Adams-Clarke, smirked and extended both middle fingers at the family as he was led away by sheriff's deputies.A jury convicted Adams-Clarke, 26, of second-degree murder in the death of Tyler Michael Boyd Algee following a trial last December — a conviction that carries an automatic life sentence
"Why are you yelling?” the reporter asked as Trump's senior adviser refused to clarify the source of information he was spreading about Venezuela’s crime rate.
It's been a year since a young Marine veteran fatally subdued a screaming man on a NYC subway. Now, more video has emerged — but there's a catch.
A murder trial began Thursday for a young man accused of killing a Banff restaurant employee who was fatally stabbed while using the washroom at a bar John Christopher Arrizza, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26, who was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022.Details of the killing come from an agreed statement of facts (ASF) and opening statement, both delivered by prosecutor Ron Simenik Thursday morning. Jurors heard that on the night of A
Claudette and Major Melvin were killed on March 22 in Fort Lauderdale
A Canadian man accused of killing a woman from Dawson Creek, B.C., while both were in Mexico, has been found not guilty by a court in that country.Mexican police found 23-year-old Kiara Agnew dead in a laundry room at a resort in Playa del Carmen south of Cancun, amid possible signs of violence, on March 3, 2023.The family says she had travelled to the Riviera Maya shore with her boyfriend to celebrate a birthday.Family members of the victim and the accused both confirmed the Canadian man's acqu
The second person charged comes as part of a “continuing investigation” into sexual activity at the Durham County Detention Center.
A woman in Austria was found guilty of fatally infecting her neighbor with COVID-19 in 2021, her second pandemic-related conviction in a year, according to local media. A judge sentenced the 54-year-old on Thursday to four months’ suspended imprisonment and an 800-euro fine ($886.75) for grossly negligent homicide. The victim, who was also a cancer patient, died of pneumonia that was caused by the coronavirus, according to Austrian news agency APA.
Denis Coles' victim speaks out about the attack which happened as she walked home from Girl Guides.
ATLANTA (AP) — The 14-year-old who is accused of killing four people in a Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia started school two weeks late and then was absent for nine more days before the shooting, investigators said Friday.
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.Two people are dead and a third critically injured after an attack near a safe consumption site and encampment in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday morning.In a media release late Thursday afternoon, Kingston Police said the violence unfolded at the encampment around the city's Consumption Treatment Services (CTS) and Integrated Care Hub (ICH) at 661 Montreal St."The victims, who were suffering injuries consistent with those caused by an ed
The discovery of three people found dead in a Lloydminster home Wednesday is being investigated as a triple homicide.At a news conference Thursday, Insp. Brian Nicholl, detachment commander of the Lloydminster RCMP, said the investigation began after police were called for a well-being check around 6 p.m.Officers discovered the bodies of three people inside. Investigators continue to gather evidence at the scene, Nicholl said. "There is no immediate concern for public safety. While I understand
DENVER (AP) — A teenager scouting out a spot near a Colorado lake to take picturesque homecoming photos this weekend was shot in the face when the boyfriend of the property owner fired his weapon and yelled, “Oh sh__, my gun went off,” court records show.
"This result has genuinely made children safer," says Cambridgeshire Police.
BEIJING (AP) — Starting next year, China will raise its retirement age for workers, which is now among the youngest in the world's major economies, in an effort to address its shrinking population and aging work force.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division discovered some 21,000 secretly-made videos of people in intimate actions during their stays at Rhett Riviere’s rental properties in Aiken, a lawsuit says.
The father of the 14-year-old accused of killing four at Apalachee High School filed a motion to be separated from other inmates.
More than 260 female inmates were sexually assaulted during an attempted mass escape from Democratic Republic of Congo's Makala Central Prison this month, an internal U.N. report reviewed by Reuters showed. At least 129 people were killed when prison guards used live fire against inmates trying to break free from the Kinshasa prison, which official figures say has a capacity of 1,500 prisoners, but housed more than 15,000 people. But an internal U.N. report seen by Reuters on the incident said 268 out of 348 women incarcerated at Makala had been subjected to sexual violence, including rape, while the chaos unfolded.