UNH beats BC in shootout

The Canadian Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Thatcher Demko made 26 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 1-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. It was Demko’s fourth shutout this season and the seventh shutout of his career. “That’s typical Demko, very solid,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “Doesn’t get rattled. Looks big in the net. Just a hell of a game by him.” Sam Lafferty scored the only goal of the game. The NHL-leading Canucks have won five games in a row, all on the road. “It was kind of like a mu