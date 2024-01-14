UNH beats BC in shootout
UNH women's ice hockey defeats No. 13 ranked BC 1-0 Saturday night.
Recent NHL seasons have shown that many trades take place before deadline day. Which teams could be sellers?
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will be well represented at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend thanks to voting fans. Maple Leafs forwards William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and defenceman Morgan Rielly were added to the All-Star Game rosters via the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote announced by the NHL on Saturday. Those Leafs will join forward Auston Matthews when they host the event at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 1-3. It will be the third All-Star Game appearance for Marner, and the
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
The singer's red coat was emblazoned with her boyfriend’s name and jersey number at his first game of 2024
From the Opinion Department: Miffed about the Chiefs NFL NBC Peacock debacle? Canada says ‘Eh, could be worse.’
Emma Raducanu will make her return at a major tournament against American Shelby Rogers at the Australian Open.
The 2024 NFL playoffs begin this weekend. Here are some predictions and picks to win the AFC and NFC brackets as well as which team will be the Super Bowl LVIII champion.
Free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman has agreed to join the New York Yankees, he announced on social media.
An Austro-German heiress is setting up a citizens group to decide how she should give away much of the fortune she inherited from her grandmother. Marlene Engelhorn, who is 31 and lives in Vienna, wants 50 Austrians to determine how €25m (£21.5m) of her inheritance should be redistributed. Mike Drolet has more.
MELBOURNE, Australia — It wasn't vintage Leylah Fernandez, but the 21-year-old from Laval, Que., found a way to grind out a victory on Saturday in her opening singles match at the 15-day Australian Open. Fernandez, competing in the women's singles draw in Melbourne, needed a tiebreaker to win the first set 7-6 (5) in an hour against 17-year-old qualifier Sara Bejlek of Czechia, then won the second 6-2 in 31 minutes to advance. Fernandez finished with two aces, two double faults, one tiebreak vic
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Phoenix Suns dominating the Lakers in Los Angeles.
"I hate to do this but man he crushed it," the 2022 PGA Champion said
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. Hochul and other officials said they were making the change for safety’s sake. “We want our Bills to win, but we don’t want 60,000 to 70,000 people traveling to the football game in what’s going to be horrible conditions,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz sa
The Bears have an important decision to make with the first overall pick in the NFL draft. DJ Moore revealed what he thinks Chicago will do.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Thatcher Demko made 26 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 1-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. It was Demko’s fourth shutout this season and the seventh shutout of his career. “That’s typical Demko, very solid,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “Doesn’t get rattled. Looks big in the net. Just a hell of a game by him.” Sam Lafferty scored the only goal of the game. The NHL-leading Canucks have won five games in a row, all on the road. “It was kind of like a mu
The 'LF' tattoo stands for LaMelo Ball's middle name, LaFrance.
Rule out nothing with Jerry Jones, but he’s been down the Belichick path before. Don’t expect him to do it twice.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jerod Mayo spent his entire professional football career learning from Bill Belichick, first as a player and then as an assistant. He’ll now have the weighty task of succeeding the future Hall of Famer and leading a New England Patriots team as its first new voice in more than two decades. The Patriots named Mayo to succeed Belichick as the franchise's 15th head coach on Friday. Mayo is the first Black head coach in team history. He will be formally introduced at a news
CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract, extending the relationship between the popular forward and his fifth NHL team. The team announced the deal on Friday. It runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $4.5 million salary-cap hit. The 36-year-old Foligno has eight goals and nine assists in 39 games this season. He was placed on injured reserve last week after he fractured a finger in a fight with New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith, who had
In the 2012 season, 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick and coach Jim Harbaugh had one of the more magical runs in modern NFL playoff history.