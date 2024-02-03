UNH extends application deadline because of FAFSA changes

CBC

Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador will be getting annual two per cent wage increases for the next four years, as well as a one-time bonus of $2,000, in a new collective agreement with the provincial government.Details of the agreement were released Friday morning, as the Education Department and teachers' union announced they'd finalized the deal, which was reached in November. The deal covers 6,500 teachers across the province."I am pleased that this new agreement has been signed, and I tha