UNH extends application deadline because of FAFSA changes
The University of New Hampshire has announced that it has extended its application deadline for the fall because of changes to and delays of the federal student aid form.
Most school boards in the Ottawa area are rescheduling a PD day to coincide with a solar eclipse on April 8, citing the potential dangers for students and bus drivers.The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario, Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien have all moved a PD day that was originally scheduled for April 26 up to April 8, according to a news release issued Wednesday. "Viewing the eclipse without proper eye pr
Quebec is sticking with its plan to impose a significant increase in tuition for out-of-province students, ignoring advice from a government advisory committee in the process.The Comité Consultatif sur l'Accessibilité Financière aux Études — a committee that studies issues regarding education access — raised several concerns about the upcoming tuition hike in a Jan. 19 letter to Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry, which was obtained by CBC News.Starting this fall, Canadian students living ou
Universities in Nova Scotia are crying foul after the province announced new caps on tuition and funding levels that are below last year's rate of inflation, and which come with strings attached.The Council of Nova Scotia University Presidents declined an interview request, but said in a media release the province's announcement is the second "serious blow" to the sector in two weeks.In the release, the council said the one-year plan creates unnecessary financial hardship for many universities."
US history is filled with Black struggle and triumph, writes Khalil Gibran Muhammad as Black History Month commences. That’s also true of Harvard, where he teaches.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have avowed to reverse the state's long declining literacy rates with legislation targeting early elementary school years. Almost halfway through the legislative session, state Senators advanced a sweeping bill Thursday that could hold back thousands of third graders who do not pass the state's reading exam. Republicans have balked at those who have labeled the measure a “retention bill,” saying students need the intervention now. “Retention is the absolute
HALIFAX — In an abrupt change of direction, Nova Scotia’s universities are getting one-year funding agreements that include conditions the province says are aimed at creating more accountability. The terms announced today by Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong are a departure from the usual four-year funding agreements traditionally offered to universities. Wong says the government wants to align universities with government priorities, such as to increase housing for students and meet the de
The National Union of Students Scotland has set out its own vision for a new, improved system in a paper called Broke Students, Broken System.
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador will be getting annual two per cent wage increases for the next four years, as well as a one-time bonus of $2,000, in a new collective agreement with the provincial government.Details of the agreement were released Friday morning, as the Education Department and teachers' union announced they'd finalized the deal, which was reached in November. The deal covers 6,500 teachers across the province."I am pleased that this new agreement has been signed, and I tha
Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public about sexual assault allegations they're investigating that involve an employee of an elementary school on the province's South Shore.In a news release Friday afternoon, police said they believe there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.The RCMP were first contacted on Oct. 25 of last year with a complaint involving a male employee of Pentz Elementary School in Lunenburg County.The employee, who has not yet been identified because he has yet t
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin donated $300 million to the institution last April and has given $500 million overall. Now his wallet is closed.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a deadly school bus crash last summer, a task force convened by Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended Wednesday more training, driver benefits and safety features — but not a seat belt mandate. How and when safety upgrades are made would be up to individual school districts, DeWine said at an event releasing the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group's final report. He said his office has begun discussions with the Legislature about establishing a grant fund to h
'This isn't just a regular day:' Perry High School students return to campus where principal, sixth-grader were killed
“The legislation is about preventing those few bad actors in the teaching profession from having access to children in Kentucky schools,” said Rep. James Tipton, chair of the House Education Committee.
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is increasing operating support for public school divisions by an average of 3.4 per cent and leaving the door open to having divisions raise local taxes. Overall funding to public and independent schools is to jump by $104 million for the school year that starts in September. Aside from operating funding, money will also go to fund 30 more teachers across the province in order to keep class sizes down, Education Minister Nello Altomare said Thursday. Another $
