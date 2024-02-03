UNH men's hockey falls to Boston University
The #17 Wildcats were overpowered by #3 Boston University Friday, 6-3.
MONTREAL — Injuries have plagued Sean Monahan's career, but the Winnipeg Jets are confident in his ability to stay healthy. The Montreal Canadiens traded Monahan to the Jets on Friday in exchange for a first-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff downplayed concerns about Monahan's durability, saying that every player faces the possibility of injury. "Players get injured that's the nature of the game," he said. "You
In the aftermath of the 2023 NHL All-Star skills competition that was confusing, disjointed and went off poorly in the arena and on television, Gary Bettman asked Connor McDavid for his thoughts. Several conversations with McDavid and other stars later, this All-Star Weekend features the return of some past traditions with the hope of putting some fun back into it. Back was the popular player draft, which took place Thursday night with captains McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and brothers Quinn and Jack Hughes picking their teams for the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews kept the family together at the NHL all-star player draft. The Maple Leafs sniper, along with Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly and celebrity captain Justin Bieber, used his first two picks Thursday on teammates William Nylander and Mitch Marner ahead of Saturday's four-team showcase. "Willie not so much, but we were getting threatened by Mitch that if we didn't take him he would do something bad," Matthews said with a smile when asked if there were bribes offered. "Ther
A FanDuel commercial featuring Carl Weathers that was set to air on Super Bowl Sunday is now being adjusted following the actor’s death. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers,” the company said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a …
The Super Bowl is one of the hardest tickets to get for fans and players.
Neither the Dolphins nor Vic Fangio are broken up over their divorce. Ron Jaworski's charges add even more gasoline to the fire between the sides.
The 2024 NFL coaching carousel hasn't completely stopped, but it has slowed considerably with all eight head-coaching vacancies now filled.
TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night, taking home the $1 million prize while showing once again why he is considered the best hockey player in the world. The reigning and three-time MVP dominated the competition he helped the league and players union revive after thinking in previous years it had gotten “a little gimmicky, a little out there.” With his assist, it went back to the basics, and McDavid was dominant. "I thought it was a fun event," McDav
Christian McCaffrey's mom said Super Bowl suites are too costly for her 'money bags' son. But her future daughter-in-law, Olivia Culpo, came through.
The Los Angeles Kings fired coach Todd McLellan on Friday and named Jim Hiller the interim coach for the rest of the season. “We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization,” vice president and general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. Los Angeles went into the All-Star break with the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but only four points from falling out of a playoff spot.
According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers could be interested in Chicago Bulsl center Andre Drummond to help guard Nikola Jokic.
TORONTO — Justin Turner is ready to be whichever version of himself the Toronto Blue Jays desire. “My job is to be available for (manager John) Schneider in any way he needs me, and for as many games as I possibly can,” Turner said on a video conference Friday, speaking to reporters for the first time since signing a one-year contract with the Blue Jays worth US$13 million plus incentives on Jan. 30. "I want to be healthy for 162 (games) and I want Schneids to be able to plug me in wherever he n
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are counting down to an event close to their hearts
McIlroy was 6 under thru 14 holes before the sloppy finish.
“The good thing is the decision's not up to me.”
The NFL has been analyzing the XFL kickoff model and will consider it this offseason, along with other potential modifications, after a season in which league officials attributed a sharp drop in concussions suffered on kickoffs mostly to a lack of returns under a temporary rule change. There were eight concussions suffered on kickoffs this season, according to the league’s annual injury data. That was down from 20 concussions suffered by players on kickoffs last season, NFL health and safety of
"The scars on my finger tips from stabbing myself by accident with a needle are getting craaaaazy," the wife of 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk wrote on Instagram
Here's a 40-pack of players to peruse over as the prop bets start to come into focus for the big game and the silly season starts to take hold.
The former Carolina Panthers star shaded MVP candidate Purdy before the big game.