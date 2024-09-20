UNH poll: Craig leads Ayotte in gubernatorial race
The poll indicates that 78% of voters have already made their decisions for the upcoming general election in November.
Vice President Harris is leading former President Trump by 3 points in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, a new survey found. The survey, conducted by Franklin & Marshall College, found Harris leads with 49 percent support to Trump’s 46 percent. The survey noted the results are within the poll’s margin of error, but Harris…
The Franklin and Marshall College Poll, released Thursday morning, reveals Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump by 3 points among Pennsylvania voters.
The latest Franklin and Marshall College poll results were released this morning, offering new insights into the 2024 election. Political expert Berwood Yost joined Matt to break down the findings. The poll, conducted by Franklin and Marshall College, surveyed voters on their preferences and key issues influencing their decisions. The results highlight shifting voter sentiments and potential impacts on upcoming campaigns. This poll is part of ongoing coverage and analysis leading up to the 2024 election, providing valuable data for candidates and voters alike.
Kamala Harris suffered a blow to her campaign Wednesday when the Teamsters, one of the most influential labor unions with long ties to the Democratic Party, declined to make a presidential endorsement.The announcement from the leadership of the 1.3-million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters marked the first time in nearly three decades the union sat out a presidential election. In every presidential election since 1996—the last year the Teamsters did not endorse a presidential candida
Republicans in North Carolina and nationally are assessing the potential fallout for former President Donald Trump from a bombshell report alleging that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the party's gubernatorial nominee, posted disturbing and inflammatory statements on a forum of a pornographic website. CNN reported Thursday that Robinson, behind an anonymous username he allegedly used elsewhere, made the comments more than a decade ago, including supporting slavery, calling himself a "black NAZI" and recalling memories of him "peeping" on women in the shower as a 14-year-old. ABC News has not independently verified the comments were made by Robinson, and he insisted in a video posted to X prior to the story's publication that "those are not the words of Mark Robinson."
‘The US faces two futures,’ according to editors at top science magazine
‘With crime at record levels, with terrorists and criminals pouring in, and with inflation eating your hearts out, vote for Donald Trump,’ Republican nominee pleads
Her father's praise for Trump might make it tough for the singer to keep her poker face.
Jagmeet Singh's training as an MMA fighter in high school is being credited for his confidence in standing up against "bullies."
The former president often claims his crowd sizes are huge – even wildly asserting he drew in a bigger crowd than Martin Luther King Jr during the March on Washington – but this time, he appeared to go even further by claiming there was one at all
Geoff Duncan talked about the "epitome of stupidity" when it came to Trump-devoted Republicans.
More than half of voters in a new survey say they support pop star Taylor Swift’s get-out-the-vote effort to push her fans to vote in this year’s election, but the number is down 15 points from February following a conspiracy theory surrounding the idea of a rigged Super Bowl. The newly released Monmouth University poll…
Kamala Harris’ running mate also declared there’s “no doubt” that Trump lost the 2020 election.
The Fox News host was not helping matters any in his error about the attempts on Trump's life.
A data scientist who correctly predicted elections in 2020 and 2021 is back to throw his analytical hat in the ring — and he's betting that Kamala Harris is going to win big. As Fortune reports, Northwestern University's Thomas Miller shocked pundits and pollsters when
Like the rest of the nation, voters on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington appear evenly split between the two. Many in Clallam County — the last presidential bellwether county in America — can't fathom how anyone thinks differently.
Sarah Longwell, founder of Republican Voters Against Trump, spelled out how the former president’s 2024 run differs from his previous attempts, not in a good way.
Former President Donald Trump is littering his public remarks with fictional stories.
Loomer, an extremist commentator known for making racist remarks and promoting baseless conspiracy theories, has been spending time with Trump on the campaign trail recently
“That’s a trade-off I’d do,” the actor responded to the former president’s months-old demand.