Uniformed NSW police allowed to participate in Sydney Mardi Gras

There are still concerns in LGBTQIA+ communities about the participation of police in the annual Mardi Gras. Photograph: Mark Baker/AP

Police will be able to march at Mardi Gras after attempts to ban the force from participating narrowly failed.

In a vote at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras annual general meeting on Saturday, members decided – 493 versus 459 votes – against banning the NSW Police Force from marching in the parade until “they demonstrate a commitment to improving relationships with LGBTQIA+ communities”.

The failed resolution was moved by the Mardi Gras board and based on community consultation, which found 54% of respondents did not believe police should be allowed to march in the parade.

“The consultation highlighted there were ongoing concerns about the NSWPF as an organisation not demonstrating a commitment to better relationships and policing practices with our communities,” as stated in the resolution’s memorandum.

“It became clear the way the NSWPF interacts with our communities and other marginalised communities is not creating a sense of safety.”

“While many people respect and feel protected by NSWPF, many also feel threatened or marginalised.”

A second resolution, brought by activist group Pride in Protest calling for police to be entirely banned, also failed, with 425 votes for and 522 against.

“The NSW Police Force has a vexed relationship with our community … The original Mardi Gras in 1978 was assaulted by police, with many detained, charged, and then outed.”

“A diverse range of members of the LGBTIQ+ community shared story after story of their own mistreatment at the hands of the police, from profiling, harassment, physical violence, wrongful detention, and more – and their subsequent trauma as a result of police actions.”

A third resolution calling for LGBTQ+ police to be permitted to march in plainclothes also failed.

NSW Police will need to apply to participate in the parade, along with every other participant.

Despite the failed motions, Damien Nguyen, a Pride in Protest leader, said Saturday’s vote was “a big step forward”.

“We obviously are disappointed that there has been a loss, but we know that it’s a question of when, not if, the police will be removed from the parade.”

“The margin for police out of Mardi Gras has never been closer, with over 46% supporting police to not be in the parade.”

The turnout for Saturday’s meeting, which lasted for five hours, was also “extremely high compared to previous years,” Nguyen said.

“There is a lot of community resentment around the police.

“There has been a long history of police attacking members of our community, and the injustice is very clear.”

Nguyen said he believed the outcome of Saturday’s votes was a result of the Rainbow Labor campaign.

“The police were only saved by an intervention from the NSW Government, which has campaigned in the media,” he said.

– With Australian Associated Press