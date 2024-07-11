'Uninvited' Bear Removed From Colorado Renaissance Festival

An 80-pound black bear was removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur on Sunday, July 7, after venturing onto the grounds and eventually resting in the shade under a building, according to local authorities.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said the “uninvited guest,” whom deputies named Smoky, did not want to leave the spot, “didn’t seem bothered” by anyone around, and “even found a ball to play with while he rested.”

Appropriately, the animal ensconced itself “under a building that sold honeycombs,” the sheriff’s office added.

Deputies cleared the area and monitored the bear until wildlife officers arrived to remove the bear and eventually release it in a safer area, away from humans, the DCSO said. Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful