‘The Union’ Blows Past Competition To Lock In Second Week As Most-Watched Netflix Title

Netflix viewers are still flocking to Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg’s The Union, which topped the streamer’s charts for the second consecutive week with just over 40M views from August 19 to 25.

That’s up from the 33.1M views is raked in during its premiere weekend, granting it a second week as not only the No. 1 English-language film but Netflix’s most-watched title of the week.

It was significantly above second place, which was on the TV side. Emily in Paris Season 4A managed to hold onto the top TV spot with 14.9M views. That’s a decrease from its debut week, though Seasons 1 and 2 moved up the Top 10 with 2.2M views and 2.1M views, respectively.

American Murder: Laci Peterson claimed second in TV with 10.6M views, which is just a bit of a dip from its premiere week viewership as well. Though this case has been discussed for more than two decades, Netflix and Peacock recently released rivaling documentaries on the subject, which has reignited the conversation about Laci Peterson’s death and her husband Scott’s murder conviction.

Second place in film went to Incoming, directed by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writers Dave and John Chernin. It managed 9.9M views.

Elsewhere, The Umbrella Academy’s fourth and final season which took fourth place on the English TV list with 3.5M views, while Love is Blind UK came in at No. 5 with 2.6M views.

