Union clashes and rule changes; what to look out for at Labour conference

Revelations about free clothes and football tickets Starmer has accepted have helped take the shine off the new PM. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

Labour party delegates are gathering in Liverpool this weekend for their first annual conference since taking power. What should have been a jubilant atmosphere has been soured by a series of internal rows, including over the decision to cut winter fuel allowance for most pensioners, and a vicious briefing war involving some of Keir Starmer’s closest aides.

Revelations about the free clothes and football tickets Starmer has accepted have helped to take the shine off the new prime minister. His task over the next few days in Merseyside will be to unite his party and project a sense of hope and optimism that, since winning the election, many believe his government has been lacking.

Union clashes

The prime minister will meet union general secretaries on Saturday afternoon, a meeting that will be closely watched for potential rows. There have been tensions over the government’s decision to means-test the winter fuel allowance.

Unite, which is critical of Starmer and refused to endorse his election manifesto, has indicated it will attempt to force a vote on the issue on the conference floor. On Saturday, Starmer is likely to try to persuade unions not to side against him. Any vote would be non-binding, but a result that censures government policy would be embarrassing for ministers.

Chancellor and leader’s speeches

All eyes will be on Starmer’s speech on Tuesday afternoon, an opportunity to invigorate his base and project a sense of optimism and positivity. The Guardian reported this week that Starmer would strike an upbeat note and argue that effective and serious government can offer a “reckoning for populism”.

Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, will also address the conference. Her speech will allow her to set the tone before her first budget on 30 October, which is expected to include some painful tax rises. Reeves has repeatedly warned that the budget will involve “difficult decisions”. Her conference speech is a chance to set out the bigger picture.

Internal party changes

Given it is taking place within months of a landslide election victory, many believe this conference marks Starmer’s moment of maximum power over his party. There have been rumours that he could try to overhaul Labour’s rulebook to limit the power of grassroots members over leadership elections. Some party insiders have been pushing for the change, but going ahead with it would trigger an almighty row that could overshadow the rest of the conference.

Separately, the conference will be asked to ratify the appointment of Hollie Ridley as Labour’s general secretary. Ridley, a Starmer ally, replaced David Evans in the role this month after a speedy recruitment process from which she emerged as the only shortlisted candidate. Her appointment is likely to be waved through.