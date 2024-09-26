Union confirms Goose Fair tram strikes to go ahead

More than 90% of GMB members had backed industrial action, the union says [BBC]

Hundreds of tram workers will strike in Nottingham after a pay deal was rejected, the GMB union has confirmed.

The union warned of potential strike action earlier this year, amid an ongoing pay dispute with tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET).

Workers are set to walk out on Friday for 10 days, the union said, impacting the city's Goose Fair, which begins the same day, until 6 October.

NET previously said the union was "purposefully" targeting the family event while the union called strike action a "last resort".

Drivers, maintenance teams, ticketing and security staff are all expected to take part in the walk-out, GMB said.

Colin Whyatt, GMB organiser, said: "Strike action is a last resort, and it’s no wonder so many Nottingham residents are aghast that tram bosses have let this happen.

"Tram staff do vital work keeping families, businesses and communities moving.

"It’s only right that their pay lets them keep up with the bills and take care of their families.

"Unfortunately tram bosses appear not to agree and workers are being forced to take matters into their own hands".

Sarah Turner, service delivery and safety director at Nottingham Express Transit, said previously it was "disappointing to see that our pay rise offer hasn’t been accepted".

The Goose Fair attracts thousands of people to the city each year but stallholders are concerned the strike could dampen spirits.

Planned strikes in 2023 were called off a day before the event started.

NET was contacted for comment.

