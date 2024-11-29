Union anger over ‘Starmer aide’s plot to oust Haigh’

Trade unions have accused Sir Keir Starmer’s senior staff of plotting to oust Louise Haigh as transport secretary.

Days before Ms Haigh was due to unveil her plans for rail renationalisation, she was forced to resign over a past conviction for fraud that was leaked to the media.

In a sign of growing rifts within Labour, senior union figures and those on the Left of the party suggested that Morgan McSweeney, Sir Keir’s chief of staff, had plotted Ms Haigh’s demise.

It was Mr McSweeney who told Ms Haigh on Thursday night that it might be best for her to resign after her conviction emerged.

One union source described him as a “shadow prime minister” for whom anyone on the soft Left of the party had become a target.

They said: “[Ms Haigh] was doing all the good things – rail nationalisation, buses – and she’s been doing the heavy lifting on the policy side.”

Describing Mr McSweeney as a “shadow prime minister [who] tells Keir what to do”, the insider added: “You’re a target when you’re on the soft Left.”

Mr McSweeney has become an increasingly powerful figure in No10 after winning a power struggle with his predecessor Sue Gray and sidelining Angela Rayner in plans for devolution.

In a serious blow to the Prime Minister’s authority, The Telegraph has learnt that Labour figures were so concerned about Sir Keir’s judgement that they secretly tried to prevent Ms Haigh being given a Cabinet job.

Ms Haigh’s conviction was leaked to the Conservatives behind Sir Keir’s back in a “red on red” attack during the general election campaign, but difficulties finding evidence of the conviction meant it remained a secret from the public until this week.

One well-placed source said: “Someone within Labour was trying to ---- her over before the election. It was very much a deliberate leak. But it didn’t happen and Starmer put her in the Cabinet as a sop to the left.”

A former aide to Jeremy Corbyn, the ex-Labour leader who appointed Ms Haigh to his shadow cabinet in 2015, said of the resignation: “This seems like a very big step to take for a spent conviction from such a long time ago. What usually happens in these situations is people are told they are resigning.

“It’s hard to imagine that if this had been one of Keir’s allies on the Labour Right that he would have acted in the same way. I imagine there will be some real anger among the rail unions.”

Sir Keir, who knew about the conviction when Ms Haigh joined his front bench in 2020, appointed her as transport secretary in his first Cabinet, since when she has made a series of controversial decisions including a 15 per cent pay rise for train drivers.

The move opened the door to a series of inflation-busting public sector pay rises despite the Government claiming to have inherited a £22 billion “black hole” from the Tories.

Ms Haigh became the first member of Sir Keir’s Cabinet to resign after it emerged she had pleaded guilty to fraud six months before her election as an MP in 2015. She had wrongly claimed that her work mobile phone was stolen in a mugging.

Although she had declared the conviction to Sir Keir, Downing Street claimed on Friday that she had resigned after “more information came to light” than she had voluntarily disclosed.

It came after reports that her previous employer, Aviva, had looked into more than one incident concerning a missing phone during her employment as its public policy manager.

It emerged that Ms Haigh had been contacted by Mr McSweeney on Thursday night, after the story of the conviction had broken in the media.

It is believed he told her that she could face an investigation into whether she had broken the ministerial code – and advised her that it might be better for her to resign.

Sir Keir faces questions over the extent to which he looked into Ms Haigh’s fraud conviction before putting her in charge of a £30 billion Government department.

In a further twist, it has emerged that Sam White, who was Sir Keir’s chief of staff from Sept 2021 to Nov 2022, was recruited from Aviva, where he had been senior to Ms Haigh in the same department at the time of her conviction and departure from the firm.

Downing Street declined to say whether Sir Keir had ever discussed Ms Haigh’s time at Aviva with Mr White.

Ms Haigh was swiftly replaced as Transport Secretary by Heidi Alexander, but rail industry sources said the change of minister had thrown Labour’s plan to nationalise the railways into chaos. They warned that Ms Haigh’s departure could hold up crucial legislation and delay the launch of state-owned Great British Railways (GBR) to 2027.

Tories lined up to question the Prime Minister’s judgement over the Haigh affair.

Alex Burghart, the shadow Cabinet Officer minister, wrote to Sir Keir to ask why he had appointed a convicted fraudster in July if he is now saying she has to resign.

He said: “I am writing to ask whether you informed the propriety and ethics team of this when she was made a full member of the Cabinet in July and why you did not consider that to be a disqualifying factor. Indeed, if you did not see it as a disqualifying factor then, why has it become so today?”