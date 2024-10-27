Union Omaha defeats Central Valley

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Ex-Oilers Enforcer Tries To Spark New Team
The former Edmonton Oilers power forward fought the same player that Darnell Nurse did a few games ago.
- FTW Outdoors
Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife? Meet Mamiko Tanaka.
Shohei Ohtani hits tons of home runs, and early in 2024, he dropped one of his biggest bombshells: the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar revealed he had gotten married. He didn't reveal his bride's name at that point. But then we learned that it was Japanese
- FTW Outdoors
Who is Aaron Judge's wife? Meet Samantha Bracksieck.
Aaron Judge has fast become one of the best sluggers in all of baseball, and he's had his wife Samantha Bracksieck by his side during that meteoric rise and even before that. Turns out, per People, they met in high school in California and then both attended Fresno
- FTW Outdoors
World Series fans made the same joke after umps ruled fan interference on a possible Yankees home run
In a controversial call in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series on Friday night, a fly ball from the bat of New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres was caught by a fan at Dodger Stadium. It was ultimately ruled as fan interference by the
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
How The Rangers Turned Matt Rempe From A Gem Into Garbage
Here's why the Rangers should have given Matt Rempe more of a chance.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Goalie Let Go From New Team
This former Boston Bruins goalie was released from his professional tryout.
- FTW Outdoors
Ref tries to explain the blatant facemask no-call on Rams safety vs Vikings
It was the call that just about every saw in real time and shouted "THAT'S A FACEMASK PENALTY!!" at their screens. Sam Darnold was sacked in the Los Angeles Rams' end zone by Byron Young for a safety, but refs didn't throw a flag for a facemask. So what the heck ha
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Alexis Lafrenière Reportedly Agrees To Massive Contract Extension With Rangers
Here's the latest on Alexis Lafrenière’s contract situation with the Rangers.
- The Canadian Press
Freddie Freeman's World Series grand slam sparks a joyous family moment in a difficult year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman scooped up his youngest son and held him tight, planting kisses on the blond head of 3-year-old Maximus. The slugger's wife, Chelsea, corralled their other two sons for a family photo on the Dodger Stadium field where Dad had just created an indelible moment in baseball lore.
- The Hockey News
Where Does Sundin Rank In History Of Maple Leafs Legends?
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Mats Sundin is back in the public eye with a new book on his life. But Adam Proteau says Sundin's place in Leafs history shouldn't be over-inflated.
- Hello!
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis rock personalized tees with their 2 kids for very rare public appearance
Ashton Kutcher and Mika Kunis treated their two kids to a fun night out in Los Angeles on October 25, 2024 as they watched the Los Angeles Dodgers win the first game of the 2024 World Series. See the pictures here...
- FTW Outdoors
The Baker Mayfield and ZYN nicotine pouches controversy, explained
Baker Mayfield is getting a lot of attention for something he did earlier in the week that was caught by NFL fans on social media. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB was busted by cameras on the sideline of the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday as he appeared
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Face Potential Roster Changes as Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar Are ‘Getting Close’ to Playing
Both players on are long-term injured reserve and are eligible to come off of it on Nov. 1.
- Uncrowned
WWE SmackDown results, highlights (Oct. 25): Motor City Machine Guns rise, Jey Uso gets revenge
The Motor City Machine Guns are already champs and The Usos are officially back after this week's "WWE SmackDown."
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Former Flyers Star Generating Big Trade Interest
This former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman is starting to generate interest.
- FTW Outdoors
Freddie Freeman delivered a beautiful tribute to his dad after World Series walk-off grand slam
As Freddie Freeman finished rounding the bases after his epic walk-off grand slam to win Game 1 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he didn't just celebrate with his teammates at home plate. The former MVP immediately ran over to the fans behind home…
- PA Media: Sport
George Russell crashes in Mexico practice as Max Verstappen hit by engine issues
Verstappen was unable to get a timed lap on the board.
- FTW Outdoors
Sending Bronny to the G League is the right move for the Lakers and for him
Welcome to Layup Lines, For the Win's basketball newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Have feedback for the Layup
- Football Today
Man Utd striking sensation bags 14-min hat-trick in 6-0 win today in clear message to Erik ten Hag
Denmark youth international striker Chido Obi-Martin started his first game for Manchester United under-18s today after officially joining the Red Devils academy earlier this month, and he has already...
- USA TODAY Sports
Week 8 fantasy WR rankings: Best starts at wide receiver
Injuries have decimated the receiver ranks this season, and the hits just keep on coming. Where can fantasy managers turn for help?