Union Omaha tallies another win Saturday at Werner Park after defeating Lexington SC
Union Omaha will be back on the field on Oct. 19 when they travel to face South Georgia Tormenta FC at 6:30 p.m.
Union Omaha will be back on the field on Oct. 19 when they travel to face South Georgia Tormenta FC at 6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday night, Max Domi tried to start some shenanigans with David Savard who politely declined, but there's a part of the story you may not know yet.
The NHL club had a unique Thanksgiving giveaway planned for the first 10,000 fans on Monday afternoon.
Meier's Rocks Maple Leafs Forward With Massive Hit
Mike Tindall has revealed why parenting his young son Lucas is incredibly different from parenting his daughters, Mia and Lena Tindall
This former Buffalo Sabres forward has retired from professional hockey.
This Boston Bruins defenseman is the NHL's latest player on waivers.
Alexandre Pato has revealed exactly what happened in the training session that led to a fight between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Oguchi Onyewu.The now infamous scuffle between the Swede and the American t...
Brandon Aubrey is a kicker worth watching, and he’s so good and so accurate the NFL may have to change its ways
Count on these Week 6 fantasy football predictions from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
Kraft compared the situation to his own arrest for solicitation at a massage parlor.
Andy Murray spent the weekend with his son Teddy, sharing a rare photograph alongside his lookalike son on Instagram. The former Wimbledon champion shares four children with his wife Kim Sears - see photo
Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters a day after Nadal announced this year would be his last on court.
Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski has said he wants the NFL to investigate the apparent head injury suffered by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday’s defeat to the Houston Texans.
Patrik Laine spoke on a Instagram Q and A yesterday for World Mental Health Day and Canadiens fans will be interested in a couple of his answers.
As the Maple Leafs and Penguins square off Saturday, Adam Proteau says Pens GM Kyle Dubas leaving Toronto for Pittsburgh in 2023 can be questioned.
Looking for advice on how to handle Week 6 of the fantasy football season? Here's everything you need to know.
She's an athlete who blows the competition right of the water. She holds multiple world records, and she also beats most of us in another category, age. And 100-year-old Betty Brussel, the centenarian swimmer, is showing now signs of slowing down. Sarah MacDonald reports.
The pair could be seen running off the field and jumping high into the stands to embrace their wives, who were watching in the end zone
Roy Keane was asked by fellow football pundit Ian Wright if he would be open to take the Manchester United manager job in an interim role.Current Man United manager Erik ten Hag is struggling at the c...
Justin Hartley confirms his wife, Sofia Pernas, returns in season two of "Tracker." (Oct. 11_