Union Pacific Winter Spectacular

Latest Stories
- CNN Business
Shawn Fain was Kamala Harris’ most forceful union backer. It could cost him his job
United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain was one of the most prominent union leaders backing Vice President Kamala Harris in this year’s US presidential election and one of the harshest critics of Donald Trump while on the campaign trail.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says her relationship with Justin Trudeau is still 'full of love': 'I know that life comes in chapters'
BEST OF 2024: No question was off limits in Yahoo Canada's candid and emotional conversation with the "Closer Together" author.
- CBC
Toronto man creates tiny mobile homes to help unhoused people escape the cold
After seeing people sleeping outside in the cold year-after-year, a Toronto man is building tiny mobile homes attached to bicycles to give temporary relief to those who are unhoused.Ryan Donais started building the small modular homes this summer as he watched the city's housing crisis becoming more dire. He said he didn't want to go through another winter seeing people living on the streets, so he put his background in construction to use. "I just don't see any changes. It's been many years wit
- BuzzFeed
Realtors Are Sharing The "Subtle" Red Flags They Look For When Seeing A Home For The First Time, And They're So Smart
"My grandfather sold real estate for decades. The first two things he looked for were these..."
- GOBankingRates
3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025
One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.
- People
3 Family Members Die After Eating Homemade Christmas Cake — Sparking New Investigation into Death of the Baker’s Husband
The husband of the woman who prepared the cake died from food poisoning months earlier
- The Hill
Why Trump is targeting Panama, Greenland, Canada
President-elect Trump has spent parts of the holiday season vowing to take over the Panama Canal, calling for the U.S. to buy Greenland from Denmark and suggesting Canada could become the 51st state. It all suggests Trump is focused on somehow expanding the U.S. on his watch, though it’s hard to tell how serious it all…
- Deadline
Paul Bamba Dies: Boxer, Who Claimed World Championship Title 6 Days Ago, Was 35
The global boxing community has been shocked by the news that freshly crowned fighter Paul Bamba has died aged 35, only days after he became the cruiserweight world champion. The Sun newspaper reports that there has been no cause of death yet announced for Bamba, who beat Rogelio Medina last weekend to claim the title. …
- The Daily Beast
Trump Hints at His Next Legal Target in Truth Social Post
President-elect Donald Trump has again hinted that he is far from being done waging legal battles after his big win over ABC and star anchor George Stephanopoulos. On his Truth Social platform, Trump reposted a photo of E. Jean Carroll with large letters that read: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely accusing a man of rape? Retruth if you want justice for Trump.” The comments come amid a slew of posts and reposts from the incoming president in which he has suggested that he will undertake eff
- The Independent
Musk says ‘hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party as visa feud deepens
‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns
- Hello!
Dua Lipa shows off huge diamond engagement ring as she celebrates Christmas in micro-shorts
Dua Lipa wows fans with a glimpse of her engagement ring while celebrating Christmas in style with Callum Turner.
- The Hill
Musk calls some MAGA supporters ‘contemptible fools’ as visa row intensifies
Tech billionaire Elon Musk labeled a section of President-elect Trump supporters as “contemptible fools” as the online debate around visas for highly skilled workers on the right intensifies. A Trump world civil war has been brewing this week as Musk, and his “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) partner Vivek Ramaswamy have found themselves on the…
- HuffPost
Canadian Lawmaker Scorches Trump's Holiday 'Rage Rot' Against His Country
Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, slammed the U.S. president-elect over his "deranged" Christmas message for the neighboring nation.
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Ex-Lightning Star Open To Trade To Maple Leafs
This former Lightning forward is reportedly not against becoming a Maple Leaf.
- InStyle
Princess Charlotte Broke Royal Protocol at Sandringham Christmas Walk in the Sneakiest Way
And it's not the first time she's done it, either.
- People
Taylor Swift Sparkles in $5,500 Embellished Blazer for N.Y.C. Date Night with a Bespectacled Travis Kelce
The singer evoked ‘80s officewear in a glittery jacket while dining out with the NFL star and pals Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff on Friday night, Dec. 27
- BuzzFeed
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
- CNN
Trump says Bill Gates asked to meet in apparent message to Musk
In a message that appeared to be intended as a private communication to Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had asked to meet with him
- Cosmopolitan
Prince William's "Secret Sister" Joined the Royals for Christmas, But Made a "Private Arrival"
Prince William's "secret sister" Laura Lopes attended the royal Christmas this year.
- InStyle
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Might Be Planning for More Kids, But With a Catch
The married couple just celebrated their first Christmas season as parents.