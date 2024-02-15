Union votes to accept latest Manx Care pay deal

A total of 75% of RCN members who voted have accepted the offer

Members of a nursing union on the Isle of Man has accepted the latest pay offer from Manx Care.

A ballot of Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members found more than 75% of who voted backed a 6% pay deal for 2023-24 from the island's health service operator.

RCN members were previously locked in a two-year dispute over pay and conditions with Manx Care, which ended in November.

The RCN's Estephanie Dunn said she was pleased to have reached a "resolution quickly to this offer". Other unions are still to make a decision on the deal.

The union, which has more than 500 members in the island, ran its consultation from 31 January to 4 February 2024.

Ms Dunn said it would "now await the results of the other union surveys to see if the majority has accepted".

"We now must see our members receive this pay rise as soon as possible,” she said.

The offer would only be implemented once all the unions have reported their results, and if the majority have accepted.

'Worked the hours'

The RCN has however still raised concerns that the offer did not include back-pay for staff who have left the health care body since April 2023.

An appeals process for individual cases has been set up by Manx Care, following a challenge by the islands joint trade unions, but staff must have continued to work bank shifts to be eligible.

Ms Dunn said the union encouraged those affected to submit an appeal so they could be considered for back-pay for their time in employment.

"They have worked the hours and deserve to be paid at the full rate they should have been paid anyway, plus any pension contributions, had this offer been received and accepted before the pay year commenced,” she added.

Manx Care have been approached for a comment.

