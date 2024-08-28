Union workers respond to the deaths of 2 workers in Delta Air Lines tire explosion in Atlanta
Two workers were killed and another seriously injured Tuesday in a tire explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport.
A tire reportedly "exploded" and sent metal flying
A devastating incident at Delta Air Lines' Atlanta maintenance facility led to the deaths of two employees and left another injured when a tire exploded early Tuesday morning. Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. Delta has extended full support to the victims' families, while the IAM Union is urging a thorough investigation.
The U.S. workplace safety agency said it is opening an investigation after two workers were killed and one injured at a Delta Air Lines airline maintenance shop at the Atlanta airport on Tuesday. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, citing sources, reported a Delta employee and a contractor were killed when a tire on a plane exploded while it was being removed. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration told Reuters it was opening an investigation.
Tuesday got off to a tragic start at Atlanta’s international airport after a tire unexpectedly exploded on a Delta Air Lines jet and killed two workers instantly. The incident took place just after 5 a.m. in a maintenance hangar near the airport’s international terminal, officials said. The plane, a 31-year-old Boeing 757-232, had been grounded since it completed a flight from Las Vegas on Sunday night. Delta confirmed the deaths in a statement and added that a third worker was injured in the bl
The accident took place Tuesday at the airline's maintenance facility at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Kirk Walker — who was set to marry his fiancée Shauntea Weaver on Aug. 25 — and his cousin Robert McLaurin both died in the accident
