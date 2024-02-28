Unionists can oust ‘dud Humza Yousaf with tactical vote for Scottish Tories’

Humza Yousaf has urged Scots to make Scotland 'Tory-free' by backing the SNP - Jeff J Mitchell/PA

Unionists can get rid of “dud” First Minister Humza Yousaf by voting tactically for the Scottish Tories in a dozen seats in the general election, the party’s chairman has said.

Craig Hoy told The Telegraph that voters in key electoral battlegrounds had the power to turn what was expected to be a “bad night” for the Nationalists into a “terrible night”.

Speaking ahead of the start of the Scottish Tory conference on Friday, Mr Hoy said this would “hasten the demise of Humza Yousaf” by forcing the SNP to remove him as party leader and First Minister.

Urging Unionist voters to “send a message to the SNP”, he concluded: “Everyone knows Humza Yousaf is a dud but the election is the test of that.”

His intervention comes amid polls showing the SNP is on course to lose at least half the 48 seats it won in the 2019 general election, a result that would put Mr Yousaf under huge pressure to go.

Mr Hoy, who is both an MSP and Scottish Tory chairman, outlined a “six-plus-six” election target, with the party holding the six seats it won in the 2019 election and making up to six gains from the SNP.

Craig Hoy says 'everyone knows Humza Yousaf is a dud but the election is the test of that' - Jane Barlow/PA

Following boundary changes, the notionally SNP-held targets are Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey; Angus and Perthshire Glens; Perth and Kinross-shire; Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock; East Renfrewshire; and Argyll and Bute.

Winning them would mean Labour and Liberal Democrat supporters voting for the Tories, a tactic that narrowly denied Nicola Sturgeon an SNP majority at the 2021 Holyrood election.

The Conservatives want to hold their three seats in the Scottish Borders - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk; Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale; and the Dumfries and Galloway marginal being vacated by outgoing Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.

They also want to keep Aberdeenshire North and Moray East; Gordon and Buchan; and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine - all in the North East of Scotland where the future of the oil and gas industry is a key election issue.

Rishi Sunak and Claire Coutinho, the Energy Secretary, are expected to use their speeches at the Aberdeen conference to contrast the UK Government’s decision to allow further exploration in the North Sea with SNP and Labour plans to curtail it.

Among the other senior figures expected to attend are Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat, the Security Minister. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, will address the gathering virtually.

Humza Yousaf sings nursery rhymes and reads stories at Drum Brae Library Hub in Edinburgh on Wednesday - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Although polls have predicted the Tories will endure large losses across the UK in the election, they are confident that they can make gains in Scotland, partly thanks to the SNP’s travails.

Mr Yousaf has urged Scots to make Scotland “Tory-free” by backing the SNP in the six Conservative seats, but Mr Hoy predicted the First Minister’s unpopularity would have the opposite impact, citing recent council by-elections showing a rise in the Tory vote.

The South Scotland MSP said: “We’re in Aberdeen this week because it’s where a lot of our target seats are. There’s another five or six (SNP) seats that are in contention for us.

“We’re not saying we’re going to win that number of seats. But if you want to bring about not just a bad night for the SNP but a terrible night, the only way to do that is to vote Tory.”

He said there was a public perception that “things have gone backward” since Mr Yousaf succeeded Ms Sturgeon last March. The Tories’ slogan for the conference is “Taking Scotland Forward.”

Mr Hoy claimed there had been a public awakening that responsibility for the state of Scotland’s public services lies with the SNP and Mr Yousaf in particular, as he has been health secretary, justice secretary and transport secretary.

Arguing that voters “want shot of him”, he said they did not like the First Minister’s “paucity of ideas” for reform on “bread-and-butter” issues such as the NHS and education. Instead, the SNP is expected to have independence on the first line of their manifesto.

“Humza Yousaf is ultimately ‘continuity Sturgeon’ and we want to move Scotland forward whereas an SNP government, and particularly one led by Humza Yousaf, is not willing to grab the levers of change,” Mr Hoy said.

The First Minister and the SNP were approached for comment.