Unique bottle oven cleaned after fundraising appeal

An historic bottle oven has received much-needed maintenance following an “overwhelming” response to a fundraising appeal.

The 19th century kiln at Middleport Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent had become blighted by weeds and vegetation which had begun to affect its structural integrity.

Charity Re-Form Heritage, which runs the site, created a Just Giving page asking for help to fund its cleaning, setting a target of £1,600 which was reached in two days.

The bottle oven is one of the few remaining kilns in the city and has been used as a wedding venue.

Louise Bartley, marketing and communications manager for the Re-Form, said: “Staff and volunteers here at Middleport Pottery are completely overwhelmed by the support we received for our bottle oven appeal. "

The Grade II-listed kiln was first fired up in the late 19th century after Middleport Pottery was established by Burgess & Leigh Ltd in 1888-1889.

At one point there were thousands operating across Stoke-on-Trent but they became redundant following the introduction of the Clean Air Act in the 1950s.

Of the 10 original bottle ovens at Middleport Pottery, only one remains due to it forming part of the wall of the factory.

Burgess and Leigh previously tried to get planning consent to demolish the oven but an application was refused by the city council.

At the time, the authority described it as a “striking townscape feature” and “one of the finest examples of the few potters updraught bottle kilns” remaining in the city.

The Middleport Pottery site now operates as a visitor centre offering heritage and factory tours.

Ms Bartley said as well as being part of the heritage trail, the bottle oven has also been used as a unique venue for weddings.

