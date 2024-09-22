Unite union boss Sharon Graham steps up call for Starmer to reverse winter fuel allowance cut

The leader of Unite has urged the government to reverse its decision to cut pensioners' winter fuel allowance, calling the policy "cruel".

The union plans to raise the issue at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool this week.

Speaking on Sky News' Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips programme, Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: "I think the priority that I'd like to hear from him [Sir Keir Starmer] is that he's going to reverse the decision on the winter fuel allowance.

"It's a cruel policy. He needs to reverse it. And I'd like him to say that he's made a misstep and to reverse that policy. I'd also like him to say that we're not going to take this country down austerity mark 2.

"People voted for change. They need to see change. And he needs to reverse the winter fuel allowance [decision] and let people have that £300 they can put their heating on this winter."

She added: "The reality here is it's a misstep. You've got a situation where the poorest in our society, the first thing that Labour does is take away the winter fuel allowance from the poorest in our society whilst they leave the most wealthiest people pretty much untouched."

Two weeks ago, Ms Graham accused Chancellor Rachel Reeves of "picking the pockets of pensioners" by cutting winter fuel payments.

At the TUC conference in Brighton, Ms Graham told Sky News: "Britain is in crisis, and we need to make very, very different choices.

"We're calling on Labour not to pick the pockets of pensioners, but to have a wealth tax on the biggest and richest 1% in society."

The cut to winter fuel payments was voted through parliament, with Sir Keir Starmer later admitting that there had been no impact assessment carried out.

Only pensioners who claim pension credit will now receive the payment of up to £300 this winter to help with higher heating bills. Previously, all pensioners received it.

The vote saw huge backlash from MPs and charities, with shouts of "shame" heard in the House of Commons as the cut was voted through.

Sir Keir and Ms Reeves said the decision was to help fill a £22bn "black hole" in the public finances.

