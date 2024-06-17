United Airlines employees plant trees in Denver
United Airlines employees plant trees in Denver
United Airlines employees plant trees in Denver
"We all knew something was going on with him and another employee. Months later, he wouldn't give me three days off because my niece died of SIDS. So I walked out, bought a $30 burner phone, and texted his wife his phone password. They got divorced."
A Kenyan farmer has caught the eye of climate change deniers worldwide. But what is driving him?
The executive director of the Yukon Transportation Museum is getting help from his dad, a recently retired electrical engineer living in New Jersey, repairing a model train that's been on display for decades.The old White Pass model train diorama has been at the museum since 1997. "I would love to see this train be able to run" said 32-year-old Sean Ridder, the museum's head. But the high cost of hiring someone with the right expertise to fix it meant the repairs weren't happening.Then Sean's de
HALIFAX — There's growing evidence that the number of great white sharks is on the rise along Canada's East Coast, where plans are in the works to post warning signs for beachgoers for the first time.
Europe's summer season is notoriously busy, hot and crowded, but it doesn't have to be that way.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 239,120 vehicles. This includes Chrysler, General Motors, Toyota and Kia cars.
Interested in capping off your trip to Hong Kong with a long weekend in Beijing or Shanghai? A new high-speed sleeper train service cuts the overnight travel time by half.
Retiring to Florida has been the dream for generations of Americans, thanks to the state's beautiful beaches, tropical weather, cultural diversity and endless variations of unique regional cultures...
As the bird flu outbreak expands into dairy farms, worries grow about dangers to humans and potential links to climate change.
With high point values and a long list of Star Alliance partners, Air Canada is an excellent and underrated transfer partner for Chase, Capital One, Amex and more.
The woman’s conduct posed a threat to the safety of the aircraft and the people on the flight, the suit alleges.
Many Americans look forward to their retirement years and put effort toward saving up for their post-work chapter of life. And while this may be a new chapter, it's important to have realistic...
Germany's new airline launches this month. Here’s where it will fly to.
"Gen Xers are reaching crunch time for retirement planning. For Gen Xers, retirement is no longer this far off idea."
SANTANDER/MADRID (Reuters) -Leading EU pork exporter Spain on Monday said it was working with European Union officials to avoid damaging tariffs after Beijing said it would open an anti-dumping inquiry. China's investigation appears mainly targeted at Spain, the Netherlands, France and Denmark, the three biggest EU exporters of pork to China. Its announcement follows one from the European Commission last week that it would impose anti-subsidy duties on imported Chinese cars from July.
If you look, you’ll find verdant escapes everywhere in the City of Light
A series of experiments have led a number of scientists to say animals may be conscious.
Caterpillar Inc suspended operations in its manufacturing facilities in Russia in 2022, joining a number of foreign companies that halted business in the country after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the purchase of Caterpillar's assets by a company called PSK-New Solutions in November 2023.
We recently compiled a list of the 25 Cities with the Best Air Quality in Europe and in this article, we will look at the city with the best air quality in Europe. Air Pollution in Europe Over the past two decades, air pollution has declined significantly, resulting in improved air quality in Europe. However, […]
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s chairman Akio Toyoda will be facing some disgruntled shareholders this week, as two major proxy groups demand a vote against keeping the grandson of the founder on its board.