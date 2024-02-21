United Airlines plane traveling from San Francisco to Boston makes emergency landing in Denver
A United Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Denver Monday on a flight from San Francisco to Boston, ABC News confirmed.
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is raising the cost of checking bags and it is making other changes to push customers to buy tickets directly from the airline if they want to earn frequent-flyer points. The airline said Tuesday that checking a bag on a domestic flight will rise from $30 now to $35 online and $40 if purchased at the airport. The fee for a second checked bag will rise from $40 to $45 both online and at the airport. American last raised bag fees in 2018. American, based in Fort Wor
The government has said that passengers should get their luggage within 30 minutes of landing.
Business Insider's reporter boarded a luxury overnight train for the first time. Tickets on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express start at $9,000.
Some patients and advocates in the Northwest Territories are calling on Yellowknife's Keskorie Boarding Home to stop placing medical travel patients at the Quality Inn hotel, saying many residents report negative experiences there.The boarding home, which is owned and operated by Det'on Cho Corporation, is contracted by the territorial government to provide room, board, and transportation services to all N.W.T. residents who are on medical travel to Yellowknife. Patients will typically stay at t
Visa-free access for Chinese tourists to the Southeast Asia countries boosted traffic and signalled a robust revival in travel since Beijing lifted strict COVID restrictions in early 2023 that had all but shut China's borders for three years. The increase provides welcome relief to countries that rely on the Chinese and their spending, although the outlook for a sustained recovery in overseas travel is overshadowed by a sluggish mainland economy and volatile markets that have seen consumers tighten their belts at home.
Christina Aguilera is inviting guests to join her in Las Vegas for a stay at a luxe Airbnb later this month.
OTTAWA — Canada's annual inflation rate was 2.9 per cent in January, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets): — St. John's, N.L.: 2.8 per cent (3.8) — Charlottetown-Summerside: 1.5 per cent (2.4) — Halifax: 3.5 per cent (4.1) — Saint John, N.B.: 2.4 per cent (3.0) — Quebec City: 3.4 per cent (4.0) — Montreal: 3.5 per cent (4.2) —
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China's Tibet Airlines on Tuesday finalised an order for 40 C919 and 10 ARJ21 jets from COMAC designed to be suitable for high-altitude plateaus, becoming the launch customer for a new variant the Chinese state-owned planemaker is developing. The two companies signed the deal on the sidelines of the biennial commercial and defence-focused Singapore Airshow. The announcement came after Tibet Airlines and COMAC in December announced that they would jointly research a shortened variant of the C919 that will seat 140-160 passengers and can take off and land at high-altitude airports.
Tourists hoping to climb the Eiffel Tower were left disappointed on Monday as workers went on strike. Staff want a salary increase in proportion to rising ticket sales and better maintenance of one of the world's most-visited attractions. The tower in Paris is normally open 365 days a year but this is the second strike since last December.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The number of passengers flying through Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, surged last year beyond its total for 2019 — just before the coronavirus pandemic grounded global aviation. While still shy of its all-time high in 2018, the figures for 2023 showed just how far the airport, known as DXB, has bounced back from the pandemic. The number of passengers passing through its cavernous, air-conditioned terminals that are h
PARIS (AP) — Visitors to the Eiffel Tower were turned away on Monday because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world’s most-visited sites. A sign was posted at the entrance in English, saying, “Due to strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apologize.” The hugely popular 300-meter (984-foot) landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead up to the Summer Olympics in the French capital. Tourists planning to visit the Eiffel Tower on Monday were warned